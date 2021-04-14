What channel is Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with a round of quarterfinal fixtures this week as Borussia Dortmund take on Manchester City in an important second-leg tie at Westfalenstadion on Wednesday. Manchester City secured a narrow victory in the first leg and will want to make a statement this week.

Borussia Dortmund have been very inconsistent this season and find themselves in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings. The Ruhr Valley outfit edged VfB Stuttgart to a 3-2 victory last week and will need to pull off a positive result on Wednesday.

Manchester City have enjoyed an excellent season under Pep Guardiola so far but are prone to the occasional negative result. The Cityzens were shocked by a ten-man Leeds United side in their previous game and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Team News

Borussia Dortmund have a depleted squad

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have several injuries to account for Jadon Sancho, Youssoufa Moukoko, Marcel Schmelzer, and Axel Witsel ruled out of this game. The Germans have not been at their best this season and will need to be at their best in this game.

Marco Reus and Mats Hummels also have fitness concerns but are likely to make it back in time for this fixture. Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have been bright spots for Borussia Dortmund and will have to play a leading role in this game.

Injured: Jadon Sancho, Youssoufa Moukoko, Marcel Schmelzer, Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sergio Aguero is unavailable for this game

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has endured an injury-ridden campaign so far and is set to sit out of this fixture. Manchester City have regularly played without a striker this season and the onus will be on Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez to do the heavy lifting in this game.

Aymeric Laporte is also carrying a knock and might not be able to play a part in this fixture. John Stones and Ruben Dias have been impressive this season and will have to step up in this match.

Injured: Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: Aymeric Laporte

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City kick off?

India: 15th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 14th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 14th April 2021, at 8 PM

All still left to play for 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/bMf6QY2TfF — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 13, 2021

Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: fuboTV, Galavision

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

