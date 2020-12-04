What channel is Cadiz vs Barcelona? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back this weekend as Barcelona take on a newly-promoted Cadiz outfit in an important fixture on Saturday. Barcelona have been a resurgent force in the league over the past few weeks and have improved since the start of the season.

Cadiz have experienced a slump in recent weeks and have picked up only one point from their last three games. The home side has a depleted squad going into this game and will need to be at its best against the Blaugrana.

Barcelona eased past Ferencvaros in the Champions League during the week and will take plenty of heart from their 4-0 victory against Osasuna in their previous La Liga game. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite are finding their feet at the club and are likely to feature in this game.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Team News

Cadiz have several injury concerns

Cadiz

Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, and Anthony Lozano are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Cadiz might also have to do without a few key players in this game with questions surrounding the fitness of Alvaro Negredo and Augusto Fernandez.

Injured: Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, Anthony Lozano

Doubtful: Alvaro Negredo, Augusto Fernandez

Suspended: None

Messi was rested against Ferencvaros

Barcelona

Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are currently injured and will not play a part in this game. Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti also have concerns with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Ronald Koeman gave Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen a well-deserved rest in Barcelona's Champions League game during the week and the trio is set to return for this game. Pedri was also rested against Ferencvaros and is likely to feature in the starting line-up against Cadiz.

Injured: Gerard, Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Cadiz and Barcelona kick off?

India: 6th December 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 5th December 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 5th December 2020, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: Fanatiz, beIN Sports, fuboTV

UK: La LigaTV

How to watch live streaming of Cadiz vs Barcelona?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Premier Player HD

