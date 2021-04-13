What channel is Chelsea vs FC Porto? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Chelsea lock horns with FC Porto at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Chelsea eased past the Portuguese giants by a 2-0 margin in the first leg and will be confident ahead of this match.

FC Porto have not been consistent this season and have a point to prove going into this match. The Portuguese outfit edged Tondela to a 2-0 victory and will need to step up to the plate to stand a chance this week.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have undergone a renaissance under Thomas Tuchel this season and have an outside chance of winning the UEFA Champions League. The Blues thrashed Crystal Palace in their previous game and will need to put in a similar performance in this game.

Chelsea vs FC Porto Team News

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Andreas Christensen and Tammy Abraham have made commendable progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to feature in this match. The two stars are likely to be included in the squad but might have to do with a place on the bench.

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have excelled under Thomas Tuchel and will need to remain robust against FC Porto. Mason Mount has been Chelsea's primary creative influence this season and will have to be at his best this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andreas Christensen, Tammy Abraham

Suspended: None

Porto need to win this game

FC Porto

Diogo Costa has been ruled out of this match and will not be able to travel with the squad to England. Mouhamed Mbaye is also injured for FC Porto and has been sidelined for this encounter.

Mehdi Taremi and Sergio Oliveira have served their suspensions in the first leg and will return to the squad for this game. Both players are important to FC Porto's fortunes and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Injured: Diogo Costa, Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Chelsea and FC Porto kick off?

India: 14th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 13th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 13th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs FC Porto on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports, fuboTV, Galavision

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Chelsea vs FC Porto?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

