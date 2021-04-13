What channel is Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this weekend with a crucial second-leg game as Bayern Munich take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. The French champions shocked the Bavarians with a 3-2 victory in the first leg and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich have not been their best selves this season but still find themselves at the top of the Bundesliga standings. The German giants have suffered from several defensive collapses this season and cannot afford another mishap this week.

Paris Saint-Germain have struggled to impose themselves on Ligue 1 but are now one of the front-runners to win the UEFA Champions League. The reigning French champions thrashed Strasbourg over the weekend and will be intent on making a statement in this match.

Is Keylor Navas the most underrated goalkeeper in the world? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VJIaBuYEiu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 7, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have a few injury concerns

Paris Saint-Germain

Marquinhos and Juan Bernat are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Mauro Icardi and Layvin Kurzawa are also carrying knocks and might not be unable to feature in this game.

With Icardi struggling his fitness, Kylian Mbappe is likely to spearhead the Paris Saint-Germain attack. Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo are likely to get the nod in defence and will face stern tests against Bayern Munich's wingers.

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski is unavailable for this game

Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry has been ruled out of this game and will remain away from the squad. With Robert Lewandowski and Douglas Costa also injured, Bayern Munich will have to make do with a depleted attack against Paris Saint-Germain.

Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka will have to pass fitness tests to make it to the squad. Bayern Munich have several players unavailable for this match and will have to make the most of their squad depth.

Injured: Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa, Corentin Tolisso

Doubtful: Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Marc Roca, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng

Suspended: None

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

At what time does the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich kick off?

India: 14th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 13th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 13th April 2021, at 8 PM

Advertisement

PSG are the first team to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League since March 2019 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J3m9ZdXxGn — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 7, 2021

Where and how to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich?

India: SonyLIV

USA: BT Sport

UK: Paramount+

Also Read: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Los Blancos go to top of the table after crucial victory against Catalans | La Liga 2020-21