What channel is Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

Chelsea are back in action this weekend with a crucial fixture as they take on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Both Premier League sides have been impressive over the past month and will want to win their first trophy of the season this weekend.

Chelsea are in fourth place in the Premier League standings and face intense competition from Liverpool from a place in the UEFA Champions League this year. The Blues have been a resurgent force under Thomas Tuchel and will want to put this week's defeat at the hands of Arsenal behind them as they go into this important encounter.

Leicester City are in third place in the league table at the moment but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency in recent weeks. The Foxes can be lethal on their day and their penchant for big games holds them in good stead ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Team News

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Christian Pulisic picked up a knock earlier this week and might not be able to play a part in the FA Cup final. Mateo Kovacic is recovering from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have shown tremendous improvement under Thomas Tuchel this year and will have to be at their best in this match. With Kovacic sidelined for this game, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will have to do much of the heavy lifting in the midfield.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic

Suspended: None

Leicester City have a few injury concerns

Leicester City

Harvey Barnes, James Justin, Wes Morgan, and Cengiz Under are injured at the moment and remain sidelined for this game. Jonny Evans has made progress with his recovery, however, and will be available against Chelsea.

Injured: Harvey Barnes, James Justin, Wes Morgan, Cengiz Under

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City kick off?

India: 15th May 2021, at 9:45 PM

USA: 15th May 2021, at 12:15 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11:15 AM (Central Standard Time), 9:15AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 15th May 2021, at 5:15 PM

Where and how to watch the FA Cup final Chelsea vs Leicester City on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One, BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of the FA Cup final Chelsea vs Leicester City?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN+

UK: BT Sport

