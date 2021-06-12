What channel is England vs Croatia? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

England's UEFA Euro 2020 campaign kicks off with a crucial fixture this weekend as they take on Croatia at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Both teams will want to top Group D this summer and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Croatia have struggled to impose themselves in recent weeks and are in a distinct period of transition at the moment. The likes of Luka Modric and Ante Rebic have enjoyed impressive club campaigns, however, and will have to step up for their team this month.

England, on the other hand, have been a force to reckon with under Gareth Southgate and have a mix of youth and experience at their disposal. The Three Lions are playing in their own backyard on Sunday and will be intent on laying down a marker going into the competition.

Luka Modric believes England are a better side than the one Croatia faced at the 2018 World Cuphttps://t.co/OI4DOPzefL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 11, 2021

England vs Croatia Team News

England have a few injury concerns

England

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is yet to recover from his niggles and is unlikely to be risked this weekend. Tyrone Mings is set to take his place and partner John Stones against Croatia.

Bukayo Saka also remains a doubt going into this game and might not play a part in this Group D encounter. According to reports from England, Raheem Sterling is set to start for the Three Lions this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Harry Maguire, Bukayo Saka

Suspended: None

Croatia need to win this game

Croatia

Croatia have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will have to field their best eleven against a strong England side. Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic are set to form a double pivot for Croatia as Luka Modric leads the charge in their midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia kick off?

India: 13th June 2021, at 6:30 PM

USA: 13th June 2021, at 9 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 8 AM (Central Standard Time), 6 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 13th June 2021, at 2 PM

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to start #ENG's #EURO2020 opener against #CRO as Gareth Southgate keeps faith with the #MCFC forward. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 12, 2021

Where and how to watch England vs Croatia on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One

How to watch live streaming of England vs Croatia?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi