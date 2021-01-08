What channel is Granada vs Barcelona? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga features another interesting fixture this weekend as Granada take on Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday. Barcelona have improved in recent weeks under Ronald Koeman and have a point to prove going into this game.

Granada have been impressive this season and are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings. The home side suffered a defeat in its previous game and has plenty of work to do ahead of its clash against Barcelona this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, seem to have put their early-season struggles behind them but do have a few issues to resolve against Granada. The Catalan giants edged Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 victory during the week and will want to build on their positive run of results against Granada.

Granada vs Barcelona Team News

Granada need to win this game

Granada

Neyder Lozano is currently serving a suspension and will be unable to play a part in this match. Luis Milla is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Barcelona this weekend.

Lenglet is unavailable for this game

Barcelona

Clement Lenglet picked up a needless yellow card against Athletic Bilbao earlier this week and is now suspended for this game. Oscar Mingueza has been impressive under Ronald Koeman and is likely to play a part in this game.

Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, and Philippe Coutinho are injured and have been excluded from the squad. Ousmane Dembele has been excellent for Barcelona and is likely to start alongside Lionel Messi and Pedri.

At what time does the match between Granada and Barcelona kick off?

India: 9th January 2021, at 11 PM

USA: 9th January 2021, at 12:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 9:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th January 2021, at 5:30 PM

Where and how to watch Granada vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: Fanatiz, beIN Sports, fuboTV

UK: Premier Sports, LaLigaTV

How to watch live streaming of Granada vs Barcelona?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Premier Player HD

