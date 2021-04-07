What channel is Granada vs Manchester United? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Manchester United are back in action in the UEFA Europa League this week as they take on Granada at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Thursday. Manchester United have been impressive under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Granada find themselves in ninth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have slumped over the past few weeks. The Spanish outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat against Villarreal last week and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Red Devils have plenty of attacking talent in their ranks and will want to secure an emphatic victory in the first leg in Spain.

Granada vs Manchester United Team News

Granada have a depleted squad

Granada

Neyder Lozano, Luis Suarez, Quini, and Luis Milla are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alberto Soro, Carlos Neva, and Dimitri Foulquier are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Granada rely heavily on star striker Roberto Soldado and the veteran will have to step up to the plate in this game. The likes of Yangel Herrera and Maxime Gonalons have also been impressive and will need to be at their best against Manchester United.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Luis Suarez, Quini, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Alberto Soro, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier

Suspended: None

Manchester United need to win this game

Manchester United

Eric Bailly has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, and Phil Jones are also injured and have been ruled out of this match.

With Alex Telles and Marcus Rashford also doubtful for this game, Solskjaer will have to use all the resources at his disposal in this encounter. Edinson Cavani has been impressive for Manchester United and is likely to lead the line in this fixture.

Injured: Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Alex Telles, Marcus Rashford

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Granada and Manchester United kick off?

India: 9th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 8th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 8th April 2021, at 8 PM

🚨 Revealed: the Reds that will depart to Granada 👇#MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2021

Where and how to watch Granada vs Manchester United on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Granada vs Manchester United?

India: SonyLIV

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport

