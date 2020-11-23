What channel is Juventus vs Ferencvaros? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League features an intriguing set of fixtures this week as Juventus take on Ferencvaros in a Group G clash in Turin on Tuesday. Juventus have a strong squad and are clearly the favourites to win this game.

Ferencvaros have been excellent in the Hungarian league but have struggled against a different class of opposition in the UEFA Champions League. The Hungarian champions did put up a fight against Shakhtar Donetsk last month but will face a much stronger outfit in Juventus on Tuesday.

Juventus have improved over the course of this season under the indomitable Andrea Pirlo but have some ground to cover in the Champions League group. The Bianconeri are three points behind Barcelona at the moment and cannot afford to slip up against a Ferencvaros outfit that is relatively new to Europe's elite competition. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in red-hot form and will play an important role in this game.

Juventus vs Ferencvaros Team News

Aaron Ramsey will miss out on this game

Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci and Aaron Ramsey are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Juventus have plenty of attacking talent in their ranks and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata, and Paulo Dybala are likely to feature int his game.

Injured: Leonardo Bonucci, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: Federico Chiesa, Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Ferencvaros have a talented squad

Ferencvaros

Ivorian striker Franck Boli is Ferencvaros' trump card and will play a pivotal role for the away side in this fixture. The Hungarian champions have an injury-free squad and will need a miracle to take something away from this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Juventus and Ferencvaros kick off?

India: 25th November 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 24th November 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 24th November 2020, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Juventus and Ferencvaros on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports, Galavision

UK: BT Sport Extra

How to watch live streaming of Juventus vs Ferencvaros?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

