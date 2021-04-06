What channel is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Manchester City are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week as they take on Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Manchester City have been in excellent form this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund have not been at their best in the Bundesliga this season and face an uphill battle to finish in the top four of the league table. The Ruhr Valley outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been impressive in the Premier League and are the favourites to win the title this season. The Cityzens edged a strong Leicester City side to a 2-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Manchester City have a strong squad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has a fully-fit squad to choose from going into this game and will need to pick a strong side against Borussia Dortmund. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan have formed an excellent partnership in the midfield and are set to start this game.

Manchester City have an embarrassment of riches in the final third and star striker Sergio Aguero may have to remain content with a place on the bench for this match. Ruben Dias and John Stones have been impeccable in defence and are likely to continue their partnership in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund have a few injury concerns

Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is a major absentee for the German side and will have to be excluded from the squad for this match. Thorgan Hazard is likely to take his place in the starting line-up against Manchester City.

Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer, and Axel Witsel have also been ruled out of this fixture. Youssouf Moukoko is carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer, Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho

Doubtful: Youssouf Moukoko

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund kick off?

India: 7th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 6th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund?

India: SonyLIV

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport

