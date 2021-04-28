What channel is Manchester United vs AS Roma? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

The UEFA Europa League is back in action this week as Manchester United take on AS Roma in a semi-final clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive over the past few months and have a point to prove going into this game.

AS Roma currently find themselves in seventh place in the Serie A standings and will need to be at their best in this fixture. The Italian giants have managed only one victory in their last four games and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The Red Devils were lacklustre against Leeds United over the weekend and will need to be more clinical this week.

Manchester United vs AS Roma Team News

Manchester United have a strong squad

Manchester United

With Anthony Martial ruled out of this game with an injury, Edison Cavani is set to lead the line for Manchester United alongside Marcus Rashford. Phil Jones is also carrying a knock and is sidelined for this match.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba have been impressive this year and will have to make their mark on the midfield. Scott McTominay has also been a revelation under Solskjaer and is likely to keep his place in the side.

Injured: Anthony Martial, Phil Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AS Roma need to win this game

AS Roma

Pedro and Nicolo Zaniolo are injured at the moment and the likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will have to make up for their absence against Manchester United. Gianluca Mancini is suspended and will also have to be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Pedro, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gianluca Mancini

At what time does the match between Manchester United and AS Roma kick off?

India: 30th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 29th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs AS Roma on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDN Deportes, CBS Sports Network

UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs AS Roma?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+, TUDN App

UK: BT Sport

