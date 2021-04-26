What channel is Real Madrid vs Chelsea? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week as they take on Chelsea in a crucial semi-final fixture at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive in Europe's premier competition so far and will look to impress in this fixture.

Chelsea have made their way into the top four of the Premier League over the past week and have been a resurgent force under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have been a robust unit so far in the UEFA Champions League and will want to seize the initiative with an away goal or two in this game.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have fallen behind in the La Liga title race and cannot afford another slip-up this week. Los Blancos have struggled with injuries this season and will need to be at their best against a well-drilled and formidable Chelsea outfit.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Team News

Federico Valverde is unavailable for this game

Real Madrid

Federico Valverde tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month and will have to be excluded from the squad. Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy are also injured and will be unable to feature in this game.

With Sergio Ramos also recovering from an injury, Eder Militao and Raphael Varane will form a centre-back partnership against Chelsea. Real Madrid's star forward Eden Hazard has recovered from his injury and is set to play a part against his former team on Tuesday.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Ferland Mendy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea need to win this game

Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic is currently recuperating from an injury and remains sidelined for this match. With the Croatian midfielder unavailable against Real Madrid, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante will have to do the heavy lifting in the midfield.

Timo Werner ended his goal drought over the weekend with a crucial goal against West Ham and is likely to be rewarded with a start in this match. Chelsea have fielded a 3-4-3 formation under Thomas Tuchel and are likely to persist with their robust set-up against Real Madrid.

At what time does the match between Real Madrid and Chelsea kick off?

India: 28th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 27th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 27th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDN USA, ZonaFutbol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Chelsea?

India: SonyLIV

USA: BT Sport

UK: Paramount+, TUDN App

