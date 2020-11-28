What channel is Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Real Madrid are back in action in La Liga this weekend with an important game against Deportivo Alaves at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Saturday. Real Madrid have been fairly inconsistent this season and need to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 15th place in the La Liga table and have registered three draws on the trot. The Basque outfit squandered a two-goal lead against Valencia last weekend and will want to take something away from this fixture.

Real Madrid were also held to a draw by Villarreal in their previous La Liga fixture but secured an impressive 2-0 victory against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Zinedine Zidane has a strong squad at his disposal and will be confident ahead of this game.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Real Madrid have a depleted squad

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have their fair share of injury concerns to address and will have to do without Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde going into this fixture. Karim Benzema and Alvaro Odriozola are also struggling with knocks and are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Casemiro started on the bench for Real Madrid in their Champions League clash against Inter Milan and is likely to play a part in this game. Luka Jovic is still recovering from the coronavirus and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Luka Jovic, Karim Benzema, Alvaro Odriozola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pere Pons is unavailable for this game

Deportivo Alaves

Pere Pons has been excellent for Deportivo Alaves but is currently injured and has been sidelined for this game. Edgar Mendez has served his suspension and is likely to feature in the starting eleven against Real Madrid.

Injured: Pere Pons, Burgui, Manu Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona kick off?

India: 29th November 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 28th November 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 28th November 2020, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport

