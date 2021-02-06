What channel is SD Huesca vs Real Madrid? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Real Madrid are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on SD Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz in an important fixture on Saturday. Real Madrid have not been at their best under Zinedine Zidane this season and cannot afford to lose this game.

SD Huesca have struggled to cope with the demands of the Spanish top-flight this season and are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings at the moment. The home side stunned Real Valladolid by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be hoping to pull off an upset this weekend.

Real Madrid have endured a slump in recent weeks and are now in danger of falling behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Los Blancos suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Levante in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

SD Huesca vs Real Madrid Team News

SD Huesca need to win this gam

SD Huesca

Pablo Insua is currently recuperating from an injury and will not be able to play a part against Real Madrid this weekend. Pedro Mosquera is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Pablo Insua

Doubtful: Pedro Mosquera

Suspended: None

Real Madrid have a depleted squad

Real Madrid

Eden Hazard picked up yet another injury last week and is sidelined for the next few weeks. Rodrygo and Federico Valverde are also injured and will be unable to take the field against SD Huesca.

Eder Militao was sent off against Levante last weekend and is suspended for this match. Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal also have fitness concerns and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde

Doubtful: Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal

Suspended: Eder Militao

At what time does the match between SD Huesca and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 6th February 2021, at 8:45 PM

Where and how to watch SD Huesca vs Real Madrid on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: Fanatiz, beIN Sports, fuboTV

UK: Premier Sports, LaLigaTV

How to watch live streaming of SD Huesca vs Real Madrid?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Premier Player HD

