What channel is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Real Madrid are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week as they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a crucial European fixture that could potentially determine the fortunes of Zinedine Zidane's side in the competition. Real Madrid suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat to a second-string Shakhtar Donetsk side in the reverse fixture and will need to take it up a notch on Tuesday.

Shakhtar Donetsk currently find themselves in third place in Group B and have not won a European game since their miracle against Real Madrid last month. The Ukrainian giants have plenty of work to do to pip Inter Milan to a place in the Europa League and will look to take something away from this fixture.

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League last week and will battle Borussia Moenchengladbach for the top spot in their group. Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 defeat against Alaves in La Liga over the weekend and will need to bounce back against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk have several injury concerns

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Dentinho, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Davit Khocholava, Ismaily, and Viktor Korniienko in this game. The Ukrainians have to be at their best to stand a chance against Real Madrid.

Injured: Dentinho, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Davit Khocholava, Ismaily, Viktor Korniienko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Karim Benzema is back for Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have a series of injury concerns as well and will be unable to avail the services of Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard in this game. Alvaro Odriozola also remains a doubt ahead of this game.

Karim Benzema's return will serve as a massive boost for Real Madrid going into this game. Luka Jovic has tested positive for the coronavirus and remains sidelined against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Luka Jovic, Federico Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard

Doubtful: Alvaro Odriozola

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 1st December 2020, at 11:25 PM

USA: 1st December 2020, at 12:55 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11:55 AM (Central Standard Time), 9:55 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 1st December 2020, at 5:55 PM

Where and how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDNxtra, UniMas, ZonaFutbol

UK: BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access, TUDN

UK: BT Sport

