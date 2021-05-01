What channel is Valencia vs Barcelona? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

Barcelona are back in action with another crucial fixture in La Liga this weekend as they lock horns with Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday. Barcelona have had their problems at this stadium on several occasions in the past and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Valencia have endured a difficult campaign so far and have been severely hampered by last year's exodus of players. Los Che have improved over the past month but will need to play out of their skins to extract a positive result from this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, remain in the hunt for the La Liga title but suffered a severe blow after a 2-1 defeat against Granada. The Catalan giants are in third place in the league title and need to win all their remaining games to win the La Liga crown this season.

🔥 BEST OF TRAINING: April 🔥

🍿 Skills, goals and much more during Barça's training in April 2021.

🙌 Presented by @Beko pic.twitter.com/VafX20pLi1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2021

Valencia vs Barcelona Team News

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Thierry Correia's speedy recovery over the past weeks has given Valencia a fully-fit squad going into this game. Goncalo Guedes and Maxi Gomez have formed a fruitful partnership and their excellent record against Barcelona holds Valencia in good stead ahead of this match.

Injured: None

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a few key injury concerns

Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has made progress with his recovery and is likely to feature in this game. Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are currently sidelined with long-term injuries and will be excluded from the squad.

With Martin Braithwaite also a doubt ahead of this fixture, Barcelona will likely employ a 3-4-3 formation with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leading the line. Pedri and Sergino Dest were rested against Granada and will likely make a comeback against Valencia.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho

Doubtful: Martin Braithwaite

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Valencia and Barcelona kick off?

India: 3rd May 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 2nd May 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 2nd May 2021, at 8 PM

Advertisement

🗣 @RonaldKoeman: "These are players who have won a lot". pic.twitter.com/FSIzqVexuj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2021

Where and how to watch Valencia vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports, Fanatiz

UK: LaLigaTV

How to watch live streaming of Valencia vs Barcelona?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Bet365

Also Read: Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21