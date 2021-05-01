Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla are back in action in La Liga with another crucial fixture this weekend as they take on Athletic Bilbao at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao are in 10th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been a resurgent force under Marcelino. The Basque giants stunned Atletico Madrid last weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the league table and have an outside chance of winning the La Liga crown. The Andalusians edged Granada to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this game.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a slight historical advantage over Athletic Bilbao and have won 16 games out of a total of 34 matches played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed 14 victories against Sevilla and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Sevilla were well below their best on the day and cannot afford to drop points on Monday.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-D-D

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Sevilla have a strong side

Sevilla

Tomas Vaclik is currently recuperating from an injury and remains a doubt ahead of this match. Youssef En-Nesyri has been excellent this season and is likely to lead the line for Sevilla this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomas Vaclik

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao have a depleted squad

Athletic Bilbao

Iker Muniain, Peru Nolaskoain, Ander Capa, and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the match against Sevilla. Unai Vencedor served his suspension earlier this week and is available for this game.

Injured: Iker Muniain, Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche, Ander Capa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Oscar De Marcos; Jon Morcillo, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Sevilla have been a formidable force under Julen Lopetegui this season and have a point to prove this month. The Andalusians have an excellent midfield and will want to dominate this game.

Athletic Bilbao have punched above their weight this season and can potentially trouble their opponents in this match. Sevilla are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

