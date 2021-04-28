What channel is Villarreal vs Arsenal? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with a set of semi-final fixtures this week as Arsenal lock horns with Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Villarreal currently find themselves in seventh place in the La Liga standings at the moment and will need to win this game. The Yellow Submarines suffered a damaging defeat against Catalan giants Barcelona in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Arsenal have endured a dismal Premier League campaign so far and will view the Europa League as an opportunity to salvage the remainder of their campaign. The Gunners suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton over the weekend and cannot afford another calamity in this match.

Villarreal vs Arsenal Team News

Villarreal have a strong squad

Villarreal

With Vicente Iborra injured for this game, Manu Trigueros and Etienne Capoue will have to do much of the heavy lifting for Villarreal in the midfield. Pervis Estupinan has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection.

Injured: Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal have a depleted squad

Arsenal

With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both ruled out of this match, Eddie Nketiah will have to lead the line for Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard and have been impressive this season and will have important roles to play in this

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are also struggling with their fitness and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. With Arsenal's defence lacking resources, Granit Xhaka might have to chip in with a defensive shift this week.

Injured: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Villarreal and Arsenal kick off?

India: 30th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 29th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th April 2021, at 8 PM

💬 "I grew up in Valencia and supported Villarreal and Valencia, they are the two teams in my city. I remember a lot of games I watched them and you think, 'I want one time to play for them.'"



🗞 Why tomorrow night's #UEL semi-final will be 'special' for @PabloMV5 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 28, 2021

Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Arsenal on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: TUDN Deportes, CBS Sports Network

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of Villarreal vs Arsenal?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+, TUDN App

UK: BT Sport

