What channel is Wales vs Switzerland? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 kicks off with a series of fixtures this weekend as Wales take on Switzerland in a Group A match at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday. With Turkey and Italy also fighting for qualification in the group, both teams will be intent on a victory in this fixture.

Switzerland have grown in stature as a footballing force in recent months and have managed a string of excellent results going into this competition. The Swiss thrashed Liechtenstein by a 7-0 margin last week and will be confident going into this game.

Wales, on the other hand, will take plenty of heart from their stunning exploits at Euro 2016 and will want to go a step further this year. Ryan Giggs has excellent players at his disposal and will want to pull off a few upsets at UEFA Euro 2020.

Wales vs Switzerland Team News

Wales have a strong squad

Wales

Wales have a star-studded forward line with Gareth Bale, Callum Wilson, and Manchester United's Daniel James leading the line. Aaron Ramsey has been plagued by injuries this season but will recover in time for Euro 2020.

Ethan Ampadu is an excellent prospect for Wales but might not start for the side in the first game of the competition. Wales have a fully-fit squad and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland need to be at their best

Switzerland

Switzerland are a strong defensive unit and their established double pivot with Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will have to play an important role against Wales' attack. Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo are excellent outlets on the counter and their pace could trouble the Welsh defence.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Wales and Switzerland kick off?

India: 12th June 2021, at 6:30 PM

USA: 12th June 2021, at 9 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 8 AM (Central Standard Time), 6 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 12th June 2021, at 2 PM

Where and how to watch Wales vs Switzerland on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One, S4C

How to watch live streaming of Wales vs Switzerland?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

