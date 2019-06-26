What Chelsea and fans need to understand if they appoint Frank Lampard

Bristol City v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship

When Frank Lampard first arrived at Chelsea in 2001, neither the club nor he was at the level they eventually progressed to. Signed from West Ham, where his father Frank Lampard Sr. was the assistant and his uncle Harry Redknapp the gaffer, the midfielder's succession to the first team was labelled an act of nepotism by some fans. In a famous incident, in 1994, which was recorded and is available on youtube, a Hammers fan even questioned Harry's decision to give Lampard a chance ahead of other more talented players. Over the next seven years, he went on to play 187 games and score 39 goals for the club but always remained shy of the respect he probably deserved.

Paying £11 million for his services was hence a big gamble. Chelsea had signed an average, unproven player who was ridiculed by his own supporters and possessed no natural footballing talent. Speaking highly of him following his retirement, Thierry Henry said, "I remember playing against him while he was at West Ham. I remember our fans having a go at him, but so were the West Ham fans and I thought it was unfair. I never thought he was going to be the player he became".

Frank Lampard during his West Ham days

Within a few years of arriving at Stamford Bridge, Lampard became a bedrock of one of the most menacing teams in Europe. Very few, perhaps not even anyone at Chelsea, envisaged the turnaround Frank made, least of all the West Ham fans, who were hammered by his accomplishments. So what brought around this transformation? The Chelsea legend is an epitome of hard work beating talent. The few who asserted their faith in the midfielder were the ones who had seen him train. His work ethic, according to Harry Redknapp, was unmatched and warranted a starting position in the team.

To say that Frank played a crucial role in the success that blues achieved would be an understatement. With the club now struggling to match the ascendancy of Liverpool and Manchester City, they have once again turned to the man who is arguably their finest ex-guardsman. However, much like his first welcoming, this time too, he looks set to arrive at Stamford Bridge as an unproven candidate for his position.

Chelsea manager: a vicious position

With only a season under his belt as a manager, Frank is inexperienced for the monumental challenge that the Chelsea managerial position presents. Under Abramovich, Stamford Bridge became a fortress as the Blues conquered numerous trophies, domestic and continental, but that empire is now seemingly waning. Nevertheless, even with everyone expecting the winning culture to hit a climax, the club has picked up silverware in the last two substandard seasons.

A Chelsea side that struggled miserably on occasions towards the second half of the season still managed to finish third behind two of the most dazzling teams the league has ever seen and picked up a trophy as well. Although the performances were not particularly remarkable, Maurizio Sarri, in his first season in England, steered the club to a fitting end. Nonetheless, neither the fans nor the board provided Sarri with adequate backing. His experience is an attestation of the brutality of the Chelsea hot-seat.

Sarri was treated unfairly despite his good job

Chelsea fans would not want to see Frank fall prey to the club's ill tradition of tossing managers. Undoubtedly, he holds a special place in the hearts of Chelsea faithful and will draw a tremendous amount of support, but things can rot swiftly at the London club. One cannot forget that Roberto Di Matteo, another blues legend, was axed despite bringing home Abramovich's much cherished European crown.

Can Frank deliver once again?

The retired midfielder has done little to prove his ability to manage at the top level. Although his Derby side made it to the playoffs finals, they finished with one less point, scored fewer goals and also conceded more than the last campaign's total. They did, however, put up some strong performances against Manchester United, Chelsea, and Leeds. Also, if the past is a great teacher, all all that can be said is Frank Lampard, with his determination and persistence, is capable of pulling the spectacular. Question is: will he get enough time to do so?

Aston Villa v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final

Moreover, the West Londoners don't have any exceptional candidates on their radar. With the departure of star player Eden Hazard and an imposed two-window transfer ban, the job is not attractive for any top manager. Furthermore, while 'Super Frank' is inexperienced as a manager, he knows the club well. With Jody Morris by his side, he can probably squeeze the best out of Chelsea's youngsters, something they desperately need to due to the ban.

Appointing him is a risk, but it's a risk worth taking. The club as well as the fans must lower their expectations if they want him to rebuild their glorious empire. They must accept the fact that they may not finish in the top four, maybe not even in the top six, for one or two seasons. Furthermore, if you're hiring a young manager, you may as well adopt a young team that will improve along with the manager. With enough time and resources, Frank could do well, however, his success largely depends on the demeanour of the club and the fans.