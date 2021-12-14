What would Chelsea's best 5-a-side team look like currently?

Chelsea have been among the best teams in world football since Roman Abramovich’s takeover in 2003.

Thanks to their wide array of achievements in the modern era, they are one of the most successful Premier League clubs in the 21st century. They are currently in a three-horse race with Liverpool and Manchester City.

The two-time Champions League winners have changed the way the game is approached, especially in the last two decades. In a sport where managers like Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Bill Shankly spent over a decade with a single club, Chelsea have radically changed the managerial approach.

Chelsea are built on a short-term success model

A key aspect of Chelsea under Roman Abramovich has been giving managers only two to three seasons to prove their competence.

Thomas Tuchel has impressed during his ongoing 11-month stint at Stamford Bridge. Under him, Chelsea won the Champions League last season, and evolved from a top-four side to a serious title contender in the Premier League as well.

Sporting Index @sportingindex 🦁 Thomas Tuchel since taking over Chelsea:



Top-four finish after being in ninth place

Won the Champions League

Won the Super Cup

UEFA Mens coach of the year

2x PL Manager of the Month

Currently top of the PL

Nominated for FIFA Best Men's coach



Unlike Liverpool and Manchester United, Chelsea have an overall strong squad instead of a few world-class names.

That makes it quite difficult to select their most potent 5-a-side team. Nevertheless, some players stand out, and would be key inclusions while playing on a smaller pitch. Here is how Chelsea’s finest 5-a-side team would look like:

#1 Edouard Mendy

West Ham United vs Chelsea - Premier League

Edouard Mendy has stamped his authority as Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper. The Senegalese would deservingly take his place as the first name in Chelsea’s hypothetical 5-a-side team.

A massive upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mendy has been critically acclaimed as one of the best goalkeepers in 2021.

The former Rennes shot-stopper has kept 23 Premier League clean sheets for Chelsea. This season alone, he has made six or more saves in five league games. Mendy is a large reason why Chelsea have the best defence in the Premier League. They would dearly miss him when he goes for the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Mendy’s solid displays have helped him make an entry into the discussion for the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, alongside Alisson and Ederson. His passing ability might not be at the level of the two Brazilian goalkeepers. However, shot-stopping prowess has earned him immense plaudits. With a save percentage of 85.1%, Mendy is one of most efficient goalkeepers in the game.

#2 Reece James

Chelsea FC vs Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

A full-back featuring as the solitary defender in a 5-a-side team would not be common.

However, because of Reece James’ defensive capabilities, that would be a possibility. James is the ideal modern-day full-back. He is fast and physical, can defend well, and is fabulous on the ball.

Bill @chelseajourno @JohnTerry26 @reecejames_24



Stats via Reece James is the youngest player to start 50 Premier League games for Chelsea since John Obi Mikel in January 2009. He is the youngest Englishman to do so since John Terry in 2002. One of our own!🔵 #CFC Stats via @OptaJoe Reece James is the youngest player to start 50 Premier League games for Chelsea since John Obi Mikel in January 2009. He is the youngest Englishman to do so since John Terry in 2002. One of our own!🔵 #CFC @JohnTerry26 @reecejames_24 Stats via @OptaJoe https://t.co/sS5iGMjZeN

James is a robust defender who can operate as a centre-back in a 3-man defence. He is also great going forward, which is evident in his goal contributions this season. He is tied with Mason Mount for most assists (four) for Chelsea in the Premier League this campaign. He has also scored four goals for his boyhood club, ranking second among Chelsea players in 2021-22.

Reece James has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. The 22-year-old would be a fascinating option to have in a 5-a-side environment. His versatility would allow him to play as a box-to-box player.

The presence of an out-an-out defensive midfielder would let James go on his attacking errands.

