"What a great player he promises to be" - Peter Schmeichel offers glowing review of Liverpool target after latest FIFA World Cup display

Denmark great Peter Schmeichel has lauded Liverpool-linked Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala for his standout performance in his team's recent 1-1 draw against Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Germany notched up their first point in the 22nd edition of the famed tournament with a Group E stalemate in Al Khor, Qatar on Sunday (27 November). After Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the 63rd minute, Niclas Fullkrug restored parity in the 83rd minute for DFB.

Musiala, 19, produced a stellar outing on the left flank for Hansi Flick's side. On top of a crucial assist, he completed 16 passes, created three chances, completed five dribbles, delivered one accurate cross, registered one shot, and won eight ground duels during the contest.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Schmeichel opined on the FIFA World Cup contest between Germany and Spain. He also lavished praise on Musiala for his constant offensive involvement. He elaborated:

"I think we were treated to a great game of football. The players gave everything, a lot of fantastic play especially by Spain. Germany also had some really good moves. The one that really caught my eye was Musiala, what a great player he promises to be."

Musiala has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the world following his stellar performances in and around the penalty box for Bayern Munich. So far, he has netted 12 goals and laid out 10 assists in 22 overall matches in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are keen to rope in Musiala. However, the former Chelsea youth player is currently not for sale, as per Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in need of offensive-minded midfielders. The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones have failed to carve out a consistent place in Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans. James Milner and Naby Keita are also in the final year of their contracts.

Liverpool target comments on transfer rumours during 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to The Athletic, Netherlands star Cody Gakpo addressed speculations linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"Right now, I'm busy with the Dutch team. I'll see what happens in winter. In football, anything is possible. I'm focused on the World Cup. It's always nice to hear but I just focus here and do my best."

He added:

"I don't get shy about the rumours. But it's a team sport, it's not about one person. I prefer it to be about the team. It's nice things that people write, but I'm currently not too concerned with that."

Gakpo, 23, has entered the tournament as one of the most in-form forwards in the world. So far this campaign, he has scored 13 goals and laid out 17 assists in 24 appearances for PSV Eindhoven. Since arriving in Qatar, he has scored two goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

