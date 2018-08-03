Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What is Sarrismo? Maurizio Sarri's managerial masterclass

Yashaswa Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.76K   //    03 Aug 2018, 12:01 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Maurizio Sarri

SARRISMO is nothing but the managerial philosophy used by the new Chelsea manager, which made Napoli dream about their first Scudetto since the days of Diego Maradona. To understand Sarrismo we need to understand the man behind it.

Early Career

Born in Napoli, Italy, Sarri played as a central defender for various non-league sides and could never make it as a professional footballer. Sarri would work as a banker in the morning and train in the evening. At age 40 he moved into coaching following the same routine he adhered to in his playing career.

Managerial Career

Sarri first started coaching in the year 1990. His first club was U.S.D. Stia, since then he has gone on to manage a staggering 18 clubs in 28 years. Of the 18 clubs he has managed, 16 of them have been in the lower leagues of the Italian footballing pyramid.

He would often move on from clubs after a year or so since being in charge for some reason or another. It took him 20 years to climb the pyramid when in 2013 he guided Empoli to promotion from Serie B to Serie A after a wait of 6 years. In the following year, he managed Empoli to Serie A survival by securing 15th place.

Impressed by his tactical brilliance at Empoli, he was offered his first elite job: Napoli. Sarri had completed the full circle by joining his native club. This is where he caught the eye of the footballing world as a master tactician.

The Philosophy

The Sarrismo philosophy works on two basic principles; Possession and Progression. When in unison this leads to a 'possession with progression' based football which is quite a sight to behold.

His Napoli team lined up in an orthodox 4-3-3 formation, shifting to a 4-5-1 in defence and 2-1-4-3 in attack. Sarri trusted each member of his squad as a ballplayer. With the ball, Napoli always tried to implement the triangle passing method with pass master Jorginho being at the heart of everything.

Without the ball Napoli pressed high with a high defensive line causing opposition to pass backwards or make mistakes, thus helping them to break with whip speed.

Most of Napoli's attacking came from the left-hand side, initiated by the pacey left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, who then linked up with Hamšík and Insigne producing some scintillating football which also allowed Jose Callejon to showboat his Der Raumdeuter(German for space master) prowess. 

After losing the main man Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus and Arkadiusz Milik out injured, Sarri's magnum opus arrived when he turned a small Belgian winger into a prolific centre-forward. Dries Mertens managed almost a goal a game which bolstered the attack and justified the effectiveness of Sarri's philosophy.

SSC Napoli v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A
SSC Napoli v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Sarri's Napoli finished 2nd last season just four points behind the eventual winners Juventus. Scoring almost two goals per game and were considered playing the most attractive football across Europe.

Chelsea?

Maurizio Sarri has replaced Antonio Conte as the new Chelsea manager, signing a three-year contract under the trigger-happy Roman Abramovich, but the lack of time is under which Sarri thrives the most. He brings Jorginho with him who slides into the heart of the midfield as a long-term replacement for ageing Cesc Fabregas.

If Chelsea manages to adapt to the philosophy of a chain-smoking ex-banker who didn’t manage a single top-flight club until the age of 55 and keep hold of their star players in Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, the waves of uncertainty could be calmed and commence a dawn of exciting times for the club as well as for the Premier League.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Napoli Football Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Dries Mertens Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams Serie A Teams
Yashaswa Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
COYG
5 Napoli players Maurizio Sarri wants to bring to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Key things to know about the future Chelsea boss Maurizio...
RELATED STORY
Is Maurizio Sarri a perfect match for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Should Chelsea sack Antonio Conte? Maurizio Sarri...
RELATED STORY
Why Jorginho is the player Chelsea need
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Jorginho is a good signing for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Jorginho can help Chelsea win Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 players who may play a key role at Chelsea under...
RELATED STORY
5 things Maurizio Sarri needs to do at Chelsea in order...
RELATED STORY
Antonio Conte "disgusted" with Chelsea treatment as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us