What makes Jürgen Klopp an ideal manager for Liverpool?

Jürgen Klopp is arguably the happiest man today. Having led Liverpool to their first Premier League title in three decades, the German manager can obviously feel proud of his achievements.

The last three years have been phenomenal for Liverpool.

The 2017-18 season could have been so different, but it ended in heartbreak. The Anfield club had the opportunity of lifting the UEFA Champions League title for the first time in thirteen years when they faced defending champions Real Madrid in Kiev.

Had it not been for the unfortunate injury to Mohamed Salah after a collision with Sergio Ramos, or for two individual errors from their goalkeeper Loris Karius, Liverpool may have lifted European football’s biggest prize.

Klopp ensured that Liverpool learnt from their disappointments in Kiev.

Instead, Karim Benzema put Los Blancos front in the 51st minute, capitalising from a mistake by Loris Karius, who played the ball straight at the Frenchman’s feet.

Liverpool FC celebrate their Premier League win.

Sadio Mane’s equaliser just four minutes later was nullified, first by a spectacular Gareth Bale back volley and next again from a mistake by Loris Karius.

The 2018-19 season saw Liverpool win the Champions League, albeit through an underwhelming performance against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid. But the 2-0 victory over their domestic rivals ensured that the Reds could forget the disappointments of the previous season.

More joy would follow in the 2019-20 season.

Klopp was given time at Liverpool to build his system

One of the biggest reasons for Jürgen Klopp’s success was that he was given the time to forge a squad in his own image.

Liverpool prospered under him not because he was a manager who had won silverware by the boatloads, but because the German had the profile of a manager who was known to resurrect clubs from the ashes.

Klopp's success did not come quickly. He took five years to win the Premier League.

During his time at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp identified players who could fit into his Gegenpressing system. But he also ensured he had the personnel who would add much-needed flair into the side.

Therefore, a hardworking player such as Ilkay Gündoğan was paired in the same midfield with the creative Mario Götze. The skilful Marco Reus was pitted together with the physical presence of Sebastian Kehl in the same team.

Klopp’s process ensured that his Borussia Dortmund side could challenge Bayern Munich at the top of the league, and even emerge victorious against the five-time European Cup winners.

At Liverpool, Klopp took three years before making noticeable progress. It was in his third year that Liverpool reached the Champions League final. In his fourth season, the club won the much-coveted trophy; and his fifth year saw the Merseyside club win the Premier League.

Klopp as Borussia Dortmund manager.

Sustained success takes time. The owners of Liverpool understand this, and therefore Klopp was given the time to lead the Reds back to the very helm of English football.

Unlike most other managers of top-tier clubs today who have an ultimatum to win silverware at the end of a season, Klopp was asked to build a winning-team.

Of course, the German was also helped by the fact that when he came to Anfield in 2015, Liverpool were not flying high in the English top division. They were playing in the Europa League, a remarkable fall from grace for a five-time Champions League winning side with such rich history.

Klopp diagnoses the weaknesses of his teams well

The summer of 2018 saw the arrival of Alisson Becker from AS Roma, a goalkeeper brought in to replace the mistake-ridden Loris Karius. The signing cost Liverpool an estimated fee of €72.5 million, which at that time made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker was instrumental to Liverpool's success.

But it was a price Liverpool were willing to pay, for they had identified the weakness in their setup. Already six months back, centre back Virgil van Dijk was brought in from Southampton in the winter transfer window. This move similarly cost Liverpool in the range of €75 million.

Klopp had already assembled a star-studded forward line-up. But he knew that with a defensive pairing of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, the team could only go so far.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (left) and Virgil van Dijk have played key roles for Liverpool.

The German was also quick to understand the importance of having a reliable goalkeeper at the back. During his Borussia Dortmund days, he had the veteran goalie Roman Weidenfeller manning the sticks, a club legend at the Signal Iduna Park.

At Liverpool, especially after the painful defeat against Real Madrid, Klopp was forced into action. Karius was shipped out on loan to the Turkish league. It is the price he had to pay for making high-profile mistakes in a Champions League final, with the whole world watching.

Klopp endeared himself to his players and the fans

One of the biggest assets a successful manager must have is that he must be able to build a genuine connection with his players. He has to ensure that the players remain motivated enough to go that extra mile when the going gets tough in the middle of the season.

Klopp's winning smile and sense of humour has helped him win over players and fans.

During his tenure at Dortmund, Klopp similarly worked his charm and magic to win over the Signal Iduna Park faithful.

With his winning smile and impeccable sense of humour, Jürgen Klopp has also won over the Anfield faithful. He radiates happiness, confidence and positivity, and any club in the world would want him as their manager.

Players believe in his methods, as proved by the spring in their steps every time they take to the field. Fans understand that they have someone special guiding the team. Of course, now that Liverpool are in the winning track once more, expectations will be different.

Fans who were once happy to simply win the Premier League after thirty years of agony, will now want to see their side lift the trophy on a consistent basis. This will put a different dimension of pressure on the German manager, and it will be interesting to see how he handles this aspect of his job.

Liverpool players believe in Klopp's methods.

What makes Klopp a fan favourite also is the fact that he caters to a style of football that embodies, and does justice to, Liverpool.

It is a swaggering style of play, with a no-nonsense attitude. It is hard and fast football. It is a style designed to dominate opponents, by closing down spaces in the middle and transitioning with quick counter-attacks.

In conclusion

Jürgen Klopp may have spent half a decade at Liverpool, but his biggest test is yet to come. The real test of any great club or manager is the consistency, and the sustainability of their success.

For now Klopp must definitely celebrate. But, he soon must also begin working on ways to defend their title in a year's time, if he has not started doing that already.