What did Oleksandr Zinchenko tell Mykhailo Mudryk after he snubbed Arsenal for Chelsea? Gunners star reveals his message for Ukraine teammate

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up about his reaction to Ukraine teammate Mykhailo Mudryk's winter move to Chelsea.

Mudryk, 22, flirted with the Gunners throughout the opening two weeks of January before joining their city rivals in a staggering deal worth up to £89 million. Prior to his move, he registered 10 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk this campaign.

A right-footed inverted winger renowned for his pace and directness, the eight-cap Ukraine international has so far failed to translate his form at Stamford Bridge. He has laid out just one assist in 333 minutes of first-team action this season, spread across seven matches.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Zinchenko revealed what he told Mudryk after the latter rejected Arsenal in favor of Chelsea this term. He said:

"I said to him: 'It's gone already, it doesn't matter what you wanted, what the other guys wanted. Now you're a Chelsea player, you signed a long-term contract and you have only one option, only one way: direct and forward. Unfortunately he didn't become an Arsenal player – as I wanted personally! – but it's life."

Zinchenko, who is a four-time Premier League winner, has also switched clubs like his compatriot in the recent past. After spending six trophy-laden years at Manchester City, he secured a permanent move to Mikel Arteta's side in a deal worth up to £35 million, including add-ons.

Operating as a left-back, Zinchenko has been a vital part of the Gunners' Premier League title charge this season. He has scored one goal and contributed two in 27 games across all competitions so far.

Zinchenko and Mudryk are set to face off during Arsenal's home clash against Chelsea in the Premier League on April 29.

Football Daily @footballdaily Zinchenko and Mudryk training with the Ukrainian squad Zinchenko and Mudryk training with the Ukrainian squad 🇺🇦 https://t.co/iq2rHYZSsY

Joe Cole lauds Arsenal and Chelsea target's performance in England's 2-1 victory over Italy

Meanwhile, Chelsea cult hero Joe Cole has hailed West Ham United star Declan Rice for his goalscoring performance in England's 2-1 win over Italy in a 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier. He told Channel 4:

"Declan Rice was the best player on the pitch by a mile. It was terrible defending for the goal, but he's alive to it. But I've got to say I'm baffled by Italy's defending. This is a country known for their defending but it was unacceptable from Italy in that first half."

Admiring Rice's 13th-minute opener against Italy, Cole continued:

"Most of the defenders just switch off. But Rice deserves credit because he takes it like a centre-forward, he did really well there. If it's a centre-forward, we're talking about instinct. He was outstanding."

Rice, 24, has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Arsenal as he is in the final 15 months of his contract at the London Stadium.

