What would PSG's best 5-a-side team look like currently?

PSG are one of the European heavyweights, but they were only founded 51 years ago. Since Qatar Sports Investments purchased the club in 2011, PSG have won the Ligue 1 title seemingly at will. Over the last decade, the Paris-based club have won seven league titles and finished runner-up on three other occasions.

The recent shift in continental power from La Liga to the Premier League has also resulted in PSG’s rise. They have purchased former La Liga superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas.

PSG crave their first Champions League trophy

Teams like Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have won the UEFA Champions League in recent years. However, the highest honour in European club football still eludes them. A few months ago, PSG snapped up Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum; three players who have won the Champions League.

Leo Messi on #UCL dreams with PSG: "There are other strong teams like Chelsea, Manchester United, City, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern... We have a great group but we have to know each other more, because in order to win titles, you have to play as a team."

Whether or not they are able to break their duck in the Champions League, one thing is for sure: PSG are home to a profusion of world-class players.

Quite a few of these players are agile, skilful and good at dribbling. They could easily thrive on a 5-a-side pitch. On that note, here are five PSG players who wouldn’t look out of place in PSG’ hypothetical 5-a-side team right now.

#1 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Apart from the aforementioned Keylor Navas, PSG have the luxury of being able to call on Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian goalkeeper recently switched allegiances from Milan to PSG. His talents have been known since he burst onto the scene in 2016. However, his recent displays for Milan and Italy have made him one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Just like on the football field, there is not much to separate Donnarumma and Navas. However, the former gets the nod due to his slightly better reflexes and diving ability.

Donnaruuma’s tall 6’ 5” frame would also aid him to locate forward runners. The 22-year-old also gets brownie points for his leadership and ability to communicate with his defenders.

Considering all these factors, Donnarumma’s selection in PSG’s five-a-side team would be pretty straightforward. The UEFA Euro 2020 winner was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his heroic efforts in the penalty shootouts. He went on to beat Edouard Mendy to win the 2021 Yashin trophy last month.

#2 Marquinhos

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos has been a wonderful player for PSG, and is already considered one of their greatest defenders of all time.

The 27-year-old completed his apprenticeship under fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva, and has now taken over as PSG’s main man at the back. Despite Sergio Ramos’ arrival, Marquinhos has retained his captain’s armband.

Marquinhos has 200+ appearances for PSG, 50+ appearances for Brazil. He's a Copa America winner and an Olympic gold medalist. Can play 3 positions He's only 26. A remarkable player who honestly deserves more recognition when we talk about the best center backs in the game.

Marquinhos has been at PSG since 2013, making over 200 appearances, and shows no signs of leaving Parc des Princes. Despite being a centre-back by trade, his pace, passing range and ability to get out of trouble is commendable. He has also been deployed as a right-back and defensive midfield during his career.

The PSG captain pips attacking full-back Achraf Hakimi to find a place in this hypothetical 5-a-side lineup. Although Hakimi would arguably be more threatening to the opposition, Marquinhos would fit in better. That is mainly because of the ilk of world-class forwards PSG are able to field in the rest of their lineup.

