4 things Raheem Sterling could offer Chelsea should he join the Blues this summer

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is believed to be the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea this summer, as seen on Sky Sports.

The Blues have been tipped to have a busy transfer window as they aim to strengthen their current squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

One area that Chelsea look very keen on strengthening will be their attacking department. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to bolster his attack in a bid to challenge for the title next season.

As it stands, the London club have set their eyes on Sterling, with Manchester City demanding a fee in the region of £60 million.

It would take an offer close to £60m from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling's move to be done in this transfer window.



It would take an offer close to £60m from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling's move to be done in this transfer window.

It is yet to be seen as to whether Chelsea will be able to land the English forward this summer. However, this article will take a look at some of the qualities he can offer Tuchel's team should he eventually join the Blues.

#4 Premier League Experience

Sterling has won four Premier League titles with Manchester City

One major quality Chelsea will get should the Manchester City forward move over to Stamford Bridge will be his immense experience in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old Englishman has spent all of his senior club career in the Premier League and won't have any issues adapting to life at Chelsea.

Recall that the London club have signed a couple of attacking players in recent years who took a while to adapt to the intensity of the league. This includes the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

However, that may not necessarily be an issue with Sterling as he has well up to 10 years of Premier League experience. He made his Premier League debut in 2012, at the tender age of 17 years and 107 days.

He has amassed a combined total of 320 Premier League appearances, playing for Liverpool and Manchester City, with 95 for the Reds and 225 for City.

#3 Goal scoring ability

Sterling is a proven goal scorer

Aside from his experience as a player, Sterling is also a proven goal scorer and that will be a huge bonus for the Blues.

That is one quality that is currently lacking among the wide players at Chelsea, such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. The Blues forwards aren't clinical enough in front of goal.

Going by statistics, Sterling has scored 154 career goals at club level, more than any wide player in the current Chelsea team. He has a total of 131 goals for Manchester City and has scored 23 goals for Liverpool.





Nicolas Anelka and Daniel Sturridge scored 208 goals in 597 games between them for Liverpool, Man City & Chelsea. If Raheem Sterling heads to Stamford Bridge, he would need to score 54 goals in 128 games to beat their combined record.

His goal-scoring record in the Premier League is also very impressive, as he 91 league goals for Manchester City and netted 18 times for Liverpool.

He has also recorded double-digit goals in the league in his last five consecutive seasons. His best league goal tally saw him score 20 goals during the 2019-20 football campaign.

#2 Direct style of play

Southampton v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Another major quality that Sterling possesses, which could be beneficial to Tuchel's team, is his ability to be direct in attack.

The English winger isn't scared to take on opposing defenders with lightning speed and precision. This could be very much helpful for the Blues, especially against low-block teams.

Chelsea have most times struggled to breakdown teams who sit back in games as they lack direct wingers who are experts in one-on-one situations.

The 27-year-old Manchester City winger had a dribble success rate of of 2.19%. He also completed a total of 79 dribbles last season.





◉ 23 - Raheem Sterling

◎ 21 - Jamie Vardy



Most penalties won in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took charge at Stamford Bridge:



◉ 14 - Chelsea

◎ 13 - Man City



Most penalties won by a player in Premier League history: ◉ 23 - Raheem Sterling ◎ 21 - Jamie Vardy

Sterling could be the missing piece in Chelsea's attack that could make the Blues more direct and lethal in front of goal last season. He is also a creative genius who has well up to 120 senior club career assists.

#1 Versatility

Another quality Sterling could offer the Blues should they eventually seal a deal for his services this summer is his versatility.

The Englishman is arguably one of the most versatile forwards in Europe and that alone could be a good bargain for Tuchel's team.

Sterling can operate in a handful of attacking areas as he isn't a player who is restricted to one position. This could go a long way in influencing Tuchel's tactical decisions next season.





◉ 22 - Eden Hazard

◉ 22 - Mason Mount

◉ 21 - Tammy Abraham



Most non-penalty goals scored in the Premier League for Chelsea since the start of the 2017/18 season: ◉ 22 - Eden Hazard ◉ 22 - Mason Mount ◉ 21 - Tammy Abraham. Raheem Sterling has scored more than all three combined in that time (75).

The Manchester City star is primarily a left-winger but can operate as a right-wing forward, centre-forward and second-striker. Pep Guardiola has often chosen to play without a proper No. 9 which has seen the Englishman play in all positions across the front three.

He has remarkably scored 81 goals from left-wing, 49 at right-wing, 21 as a striker, three as a second striker and eight from the attacking midfield.

