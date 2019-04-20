×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

What's next for Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus' superman, Cristiano Ronaldo?

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Feature
193   //    20 Apr 2019, 13:34 IST

Juventus Training Session - Italian Supercup Previews
Juventus Training Session - Italian Supercup Previews

Juventus are just a win away from winning the Serie A for 8th consecutive time when they host Fiorentina. For most teams in the world, this is bound to be a monumental achievement but when the Old Lady eventually wins the Serie A, their victory parade will be marred with a hint of regret.

The Bianconeri celebrated their fourth consecutive domestic double before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. It was obvious that the Serie A giants spent over €100 million on former Real Madrid star to fulfil their European dream. Juventus were defeated in the Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017 and the board was desperate to reduce their struggle in Europe.

The arrival of someone like Ronaldo was bound to be a boost in their Champions League challenge but Juventus may have underestimated the nature of football - which remains a team sport. While defeat against Atlanta in the Coppa Italia could be termed as a minor hiccup, Ajax brought them back to Earth which a majestic display at Turin.

The youngest side in the tournament dominated the Old Lady and even Ronaldo's two goals over the two legs were not enough to push Juventus into the semifinals. After nine years, Ronaldo will not feature in the semi-finals of Champions League and the premature exit is evidently a matter of concern for Juventus and Ronaldo.

Amid rumours, it looks like both Allegri and Ronaldo will be staying at Juventus for another campaign. No matter how overpowering the Juventus side may be at the Italian top flight, without reform the Bianconeri will continue coming up short in Europe.

A defense which is no longer formidable

Juventus v Empoli - Serie A
Juventus v Empoli - Serie A

Teams like Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Ajax showed that Juventus defense is no longer the wall it used to be. There are cracks in the rearguard and the ageing defenders are no match for the quick movements of young attackers, as was depicted in their defeats. It will come as a surprise to fans that Juventus rearguard were unable to hold on to the pressure, which was their asset even a few seasons ago.

Moreover, the likes of Chiellini and Bonucci are not getting any younger. Barzagli already announced his retirement after the end of the season and while Alex Sandro is good at sitting back and guard the fort, his continuous failures in overlapping and during counters will be a cause of concern.

Proactive or Defensive?

Massimiliano Allegri is often criticised for his ultra defensive approach against relatively weaker opponents, especially when they lose. Ronaldo is not what he once was under Jose Mourinho back in his initial years at Real Madrid, he is more of a poacher. It is certainly a problem for Ronaldo, who thrives with more chances rather than in a defensive set-up.

Advertisement

Allegri has shown that he can be pragmatic in his style and versatile in his approach when Juventus defeated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last year. Juventus took the fight to Atletico Madrid's door during the second leg in Round of 16 this season and managed to mount a sensational comeback.

The question remains what should be Allegri's plan of action going into a match as their plan to survive is backfiring in crucial stages at Europe.

The Dybala conundrum

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Like the defense, Allegri and Juventus hierarchy needs to fix the Dybala situation. The Argentine forward is clearly a fish out of water after the arrival of Ronaldo. Despite spending numerous seasons at the club, Dybala clearly had problems adjusting with the squad this campaign.

Dybala is known for his link up play but he was often used as a substitute this campaign by Allegri. There was no immediate impact but rather, concerns regarding what is wrong with the player. Considering his age and potential, Dybala may turn out to be an asset and Juventus face a major decision regarding the player in the upcoming transfer window.

Time is running out for Cristiano...

Age catches up with mortals, no matter how great they are. Ronaldo will be 35 next season and despite being a tremendous athlete, Ronaldo is not getting any faster and he needs more rest than before.

With age, the time and patience for Cristiano to win another Champions League or a Ballon d'Or is running out. The Portuguese star told his mother that he alone can't make miracles happen after the Champions League elimination and it remains to be seen whether he can survive another year with how things are at Turin.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Ajax Football Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri Serie A Teams
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Ronaldo will start against Ajax tomorrow night' - confirms Allegri
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: "Good signs", Allegri positive about starting Ronaldo vs Ajax in Champions League
RELATED STORY
'Fortunately, we have Cristiano'- Juventus boss claims Portuguese star changes when match arrives
RELATED STORY
'Let’s allow Cristiano Ronaldo to work and recover in peace', says Juventus vice-president
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19 news: Former Juventus boss believes Cristiano Ronaldo should not play against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Allegri heaps praise on Barcelona bound Frenkie de Jong
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus looking to hijack Barcelona top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus star makes young mascot's dream come true with a cheeky gesture just before the clash against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 players who let Juventus down in the 1-2 loss to Ajax
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus crash out of Champions League after loss to Ajax
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
FT SPA JUV
2 - 1
 SPAL vs Juventus
FT ROM UDI
1 - 0
 Roma vs Udinese
FT MIL LAZ
1 - 0
 Milan vs Lazio
FT TOR CAG
1 - 1
 Torino vs Cagliari
FT FIO BOL
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Bologna
FT SAM GEN
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Genoa
FT SAS PAR
0 - 0
 Sassuolo vs Parma
FT CHI NAP
1 - 3
 Chievo vs Napoli
FT FRO INT
1 - 3
 Frosinone vs Internazionale
FT ATA EMP
0 - 0
 Atalanta vs Empoli
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us