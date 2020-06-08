What Timo Werner would bring to Chelsea

The potential arrival of Timo Werner is a sign that Chelsea still have the ability to splurge on players despite the financial repercussions of the pandemic.

If Frank Lampard signs a central defender along with Werner, it could signal the start of a new era at the club.

Timo Werner looks all set to join Chelsea next season

The restart of the Bundesliga season has put a smile back on the faces of football fans around the world.

More importantly, it set the blueprint for other leagues across Europe to follow in their footsteps and resume their respective seasons. And now, with LaLiga, the Premier League and Serie A all set to recommence in the coming days, football fans will finally have an ounce of normality in their daily lives.

Following their narrow win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, Bayern Munich have established a 7-point gap over their nearest rivals. They look set to land their eighth Bundesliga title in as many years.

The restart of the German league has come as a much-needed boost to fans across the globe. Football clubs have been keeping a close eye on the proceedings in Germany, with the intention of acquiring some of the league’s biggest names in the summer transfer window.

Most notably, the news of Timo Werner reportedly agreeing to move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea has spread like wildfire in the last few days. Though Liverpool seemed all set to land the striker not so long ago, it seems as though Chelsea have stolen a march on their rivals.

The Blues are no stranger to making last-ditch swoops for players. Their signing of Pedro from Barcelona, who almost looked set to join Manchester United, was a prime example of this habit.

What Timo Werner would bring to Chelsea

Werner would walk into the starting 11 at Chelsea.

From Timo Werner’s perspective, a move to Stamford Bridge would perhaps make more sense than Anfield. Had the 24-year-old moved to Liverpool, it would be doubtful whether he would be break into the first team. In all probability, he would play second fiddle to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Roberto Firmino.

Werner's arrival at Chelsea, however, is certain to take Frank Lampard’s attack to the next level. He has established himself as one of the best young strikers in the world during his time at RB Leipzig, and would be a welcome addition to the Chelsea squad.

Not only would Werner's presence increase the competition for spots in the starting 11, he would also be a massive upgrade on the likes of Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.

The German international has racked up 25 goals in 30 Bundesliga games this season, and could single-handedly replace the above-mentioned trio if he moves to Chelsea next season. But there is so much more to Werner’s game than just goals.

At 5′ 11″, Werner could easily become the focal point of Chelsea’s attack, with everyone else playing off him. Over time, Werner has developed the habit of dropping deeper so that he can influence the game a lot more and let his teammates exploit the space behind him.

From these positions, Werner is more than capable of picking out a teammate with a pass and setting up a goal for them. Werner’s assist for Patrik Schick’s goal against Paderborn on Saturday was a good example of this.

The assist was Werner’s eighth of the season, which proves that he is adept at creating chances for his teammates. Werner is also known for his explosive pace, and is ever-willing to indulge in a foot race with opposing defenders by drifting to the wings from time to time.

If the move does go through, Lampard would have the option of unleashing an attack that features Werner upfront, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech on the wings, and Mason Mount as the number ten. This is a prospect that would excite Chelsea fans and send shivers down the spine of opposition defenders in equal measure.

The bigger picture

Frank Lampard should be on the lookout for a world-class central defender in the transfer market

Werner’s arrival would undoubtedly bolster Chelsea’s attack and transform them into one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League. But a striker should not be Lampard’s priority in the transfer market at the moment.

The team has looked shaky at the back throughout this campaign, and have conceded 39 goals so far this season. They are desperately in need of a top-quality central defender. Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma are too inexperienced to lead a defence, and Lampard will have to sign an experienced partner to accompany them.

The club has long been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, and he would definitely be an ideal companion for the likes of Tomori, Zouma or even Antonio Rudiger. However, signing someone like Koulibaly will not be easy for the Blues, as they are certain to face stiff competition from various other big clubs across Europe.

But Chelsea fans can take heart from the potential arrival of Werner, which proves that the club can still afford to splurge on players despite the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. While most of the big clubs across Europe have struggled to cope with the losses caused by the pandemic, Roman Abramovich seems to have the resources to add to his squad even during these unprecedented times.

If Chelsea does manage to add a world-class centre-back to their ranks during the transfer window, it will certainly make the rest of the Premier League sit up and take notice of the team that they are putting together for the next season.

Under the stewardship of a club legend like Lampard, the arrival of Werner could signal the start of a new era for the Blues.

Here is how Chelsea could lineup with Timo Werner up front next season:

Probable Chelsea XI next season if they sign Werner; Credits: this11.com