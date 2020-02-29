What Timo Werner could add to the Liverpool squad

Timo Werner will be hoping to cap off his time at Leipzig with a title win

After recently being linked with a move to the Premier League and in particular, Liverpool, Timo Werner has been tagged with a £50 million asking price by his current employers and Bundesliga side, Red Bull Leipzig. What's more, many have questioned the price tag set on the German forward as, when considering the modern-day market, the price set on Timo Werner is as cheap as it gets for someone of his calibre. The Leipzig forward has scored an outstanding 26 goals in 33 games this season to make him one of the most clinical strikers around. With that being said, what could Timo Werner add to the current Liverpool squad? A lot.

Timo Werner has now reached double figures for both goals *and* assists across all competitions this season:



❍ 33 games

❍ 26 goals

❍ 10 assists



Incredible numbers. pic.twitter.com/9kjVJJSekz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2020

Timo Werner would add plenty to a Liverpool frontline that, at times, this season has been inconsistent which has resulted in many narrow 1-0 wins. However, by contrast, RB Leipzig have scored 3 or more goals on 16 occasions this season including an 8-0 win in which Timo Werner netted a hat-trick.

Adding to this, Timo Werner also has a keen eye for a pass with 10 assists this season and with the likes of Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané around him, this number would only increase if he were to join up with the deadly Liverpool frontline to form arguably the deadliest attack in Europe.

The transfer of Werner would also give Jürgen Klopp cover for the likes of Mané and Salah who could miss up to 2 months next season after the Africa Cup of Nations was moved from the summer to January and February of 2021.

BREAKING: “Discussions are yet to open but I expect Liverpool to make an approach for Timo Werner in the coming weeks.” [@JamesPearceLFC] pic.twitter.com/hInvOvEzsk — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 28, 2020

Timo Werner's pace and finishing ability would be the perfect replacement for Salah and Mane who also possess similar qualities which have worked so well in the Premier League. What's more, the Leipzig forward would also suit the Liverpool tactic of playing in behind with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and even Alisson Becker turning providers this season when given the opportunity. This would provide Timo Werner with plenty of goalscoring opportunities and therefore the chance to further excel at a club with a seemingly perfect tactical set-up for the forward.

Werner has not been a secret admirer either when it comes to Liverpool, stating many times how good it feels to be linked to a club of Liverpool's calibre and even admitted that he would suit Klopp's style of play.

Timo Werner to Sky Germany after Leipzig beat Schalke 5-0: "Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool)." Via @Plettigoal — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 22, 2020

To conclude, the speculation of a move to Liverpool for Timo Werner is increasing more and more as the weeks go by and with both the club and the player seemingly keen for the move to be completed, we could very well see the German forward playing in Liverpool red next season, strengthening them further.

