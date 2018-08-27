What we have learnt so far from Chelsea's impressive start to the season

Three wins on the bounce and we can say Chelsea are cruising at the moment. The Blues kept their 100% record in the Premier League intact as they laboured to a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park. Chelsea played some very good football for most part of the game and one must say that Maurizio Sarri is beginning to have a positive impact on the team.

#1 Chelsea playing some good football

The last two games against Arsenal and Newcastle have been an indication that the Sarri revolution has come to stay at Chelsea.

Unlike Chelsea's team under Mourinho, Conte and the likes, neat exchange of passes and quick one-twos consistently for almost 90 minutes in a football game are a brand of football the fans want to see.

You can only expect the team to gel properly as the season progresses.

#2 A new role for N'Golo Kante

When Chelsea signed the Frenchman in 2016 from Leicester City, it was clear they needed a very good combative midfielder who can sit there and protect the defence. Chelsea cannot complain that Kante has not delivered in this regard.

Since the arrival of Sarri, Kante has been offered a role upfront to join the attack, and this has yielded dividends. Not only has Kante helped to attack, he has also contributed to Sarri's pressing tactics when Chelsea lose the ball in the opponent's final third.

#3 Chelsea still lacks a bullish and proven goalscorer upfront

Since the departure of Diego Costa, it is safe to say that Chelsea have not replaced the Spaniard adequately.

Alvaro Morata has not been the striker the Chelsea faithful were hoping to see. He clearly does not have the attributes of a striker in the mould of Diego Costa, let alone his poor goal ratio per game.

In the 2017/2018 season, Morata scored 11 goals in 31 league games, and that is relatively poor taking into consideration the huge amount paid to snap him up from Real Madrid.

Olivier Giroud, who was brought from Arsenal, offers a much more physical presence upfront. However, he cannot be regarded as the bullish and lethal striker that Chelsea would be looking to depend on for goals.

#4 The trio of Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic are terrifying

Chelsea boasts of a set of talented midfielders who complement each other very well with their unique abilities.

Kante is a dogged defensive midfielder who breaks opponents attack, Jorginho is a talented Brazillian who has an eye for a lofted pass behing the opponents defence, while Kovacic is box to box midfielder who is capable of taking on the opposition without fear.

The team still has Ross Barkley- a like-for-like replacement for Kovacic, and Cesc Fabregas-a like-for-like replacement for Jorginho. The team is blessed with very talented midfielders, which will serve the them well as the season progresses.

However, Maurizio has to prove to doubters that he has what it takes to help the team play good football and win trophies with it. Like they say, possession without penetration is frustration.