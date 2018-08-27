Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What we have learnt so far from Chelsea's impressive start to the season

jamescisco2018
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.17K   //    27 Aug 2018, 17:48 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Three wins on the bounce and we can say Chelsea are cruising at the moment. The Blues kept their 100% record in the Premier League intact as they laboured to a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park. Chelsea played some very good football for most part of the game and one must say that Maurizio Sarri is beginning to have a positive impact on the team.

#1 Chelsea playing some good football

The last two games against Arsenal and Newcastle have been an indication that the Sarri revolution has come to stay at Chelsea.

Unlike Chelsea's team under Mourinho, Conte and the likes, neat exchange of passes and quick one-twos consistently for almost 90 minutes in a football game are a brand of football the fans want to see.

You can only expect the team to gel properly as the season progresses.


Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

#2 A new role for N'Golo Kante

When Chelsea signed the Frenchman in 2016 from Leicester City, it was clear they needed a very good combative midfielder who can sit there and protect the defence. Chelsea cannot complain that Kante has not delivered in this regard.

Since the arrival of Sarri, Kante has been offered a role upfront to join the attack, and this has yielded dividends. Not only has Kante helped to attack, he has also contributed to Sarri's pressing tactics when Chelsea lose the ball in the opponent's final third.

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Ngolo Kante battles with Newcastle's Salomon Rondon in a premier league match

#3 Chelsea still lacks a bullish and proven goalscorer upfront

Since the departure of Diego Costa, it is safe to say that Chelsea have not replaced the Spaniard adequately.

Alvaro Morata has not been the striker the Chelsea faithful were hoping to see. He clearly does not have the attributes of a striker in the mould of Diego Costa, let alone his poor goal ratio per game.

In the 2017/2018 season, Morata scored 11 goals in 31 league games, and that is relatively poor taking into consideration the huge amount paid to snap him up from Real Madrid.

Olivier Giroud, who was brought from Arsenal, offers a much more physical presence upfront. However, he cannot be regarded as the bullish and lethal striker that Chelsea would be looking to depend on for goals.


Chelsea v Hull City - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round
Olivier Giroud is replaced by Alvaro Morata in an FA cup game

#4 The trio of Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic are terrifying

Chelsea boasts of a set of talented midfielders who complement each other very well with their unique abilities.

Kante is a dogged defensive midfielder who breaks opponents attack, Jorginho is a talented Brazillian who has an eye for a lofted pass behing the opponents defence, while Kovacic is box to box midfielder who is capable of taking on the opposition without fear.

The team still has Ross Barkley- a like-for-like replacement for Kovacic, and Cesc Fabregas-a like-for-like replacement for Jorginho. The team is blessed with very talented midfielders, which will serve the them well as the season progresses.

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

However, Maurizio has to prove to doubters that he has what it takes to help the team play good football and win trophies with it. Like they say, possession without penetration is frustration.






Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Mateo Kovačić N'Golo Kante Maurizio Sarri
jamescisco2018
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal : What we learned from the first...
RELATED STORY
9 Reasons why Chelsea fans should be excited this season
RELATED STORY
7 Points to learn from Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal - How can...
RELATED STORY
Does the Chelsea win over Arsenal depict a gulf in class...
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Analyzing Mateo Kovacic's debut...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: How Arsenal should line up...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
N'Golo Kante apologises to Arsenal fan
RELATED STORY
Sarri has the ideas, but does he have the time? 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us