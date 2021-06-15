"Whatever comes will be for the best" - Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to comment on future 

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo refrained from commenting on his future during a press conference ahead of Portugal's opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary tonight. The Portuguese star has been heavily linked with an exit from Turin and has attracted interest from Manchester United and PSG.

The Italian giants signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018 in the hope that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would lead them to an elusive Champions League title. In his three seasons with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to lead the club beyond the quarter-final stage of Europe's elite club competition.

Juventus endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign. They finished the season in fourth place in the Serie A table. They were also knocked out of the Champions League by Porto in the Round of 16 stage.

Despite scoring 36 goals in 44 appearances for Juventus last season, Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily criticized for his inability to impact big games for the Italian side.

Furthermore, his €30 million a year salary is proving to be a massive burden on Juventus, who are suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led many to believe that Juventus will look to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer despite the Portugal captain having a year remaining on his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a return to Manchester United. French giants PSG are also reportedly interested in signing the 36-year-old. Ronaldo, however, refused to confirm the rumors and comment on his future.

"I have been playing at the highest level for many years. This doesn't faze me. Maybe if I was 18 or 19, I might have had some sleepless nights, but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred," Ronaldo told reporters as per Goal.

"The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me, it's like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thought from the first to the last match," added Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is exploring his options amid talk of a possible move away from Juventus this summer.



His representatives are looking into reports of interest from a number of top clubs, including PSG and his former clubs Real Madrid and Man Utd. [ESPN] pic.twitter.com/VFmtVaYApn — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 7, 2021

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester United were tipped as favorites to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Red Devils could, however, cool their interest in the Portuguese star after handing Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani a new contract.

🗣 "The crucial thing now is the Euros"



Cristiano Ronaldo says speculation surrounding whether he will leave Juventus in this summer transfer window will not affect his performances for Portugal. pic.twitter.com/BrizAPa88T — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo often plays as an out-and-out forward these days, but Manchester United are keen to sign a right-winger this summer. The former Real Madrid star's enormous wages could also prove to be a major obstacle for Manchester United if they look to sign him from Juventus.

