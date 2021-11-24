"When he has the ball, not even he knows" – Pep Guardiola admits it is impossible to predict what Lionel Messi can do

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the press ahead of his side hosting PSG at the Etihad Stadium in the fifth match of the Champions League campaign.

The Parisians have a player who will be very familiar to Pep Guardiola: Lionel Messi. The Argentine maestro played under Guardiola early in the Spaniard’s career and enjoyed some of his best personal performances under Pep.

The current Manchester City boss still remembers Lionel Messi fondly and opened up to the press about his former player. He said:

"It’s so difficult. Sometimes when [Lionel Messi] has the ball, you don’t know what to do - not even he knows. I am so happy he is still playing and the level he plays and the quality..."

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi completed an unprecedented clean sweep in their first season together, winning every trophy they competed for. Despite the legendary manager’s fondness for Messi, he will be hoping the Argentine star has an off game so Manchester City have a chance against PSG.

Manchester City will be hoping to overturn their defeat in Paris and push to top the table, with the Champions League group stage wrapping up in another match day.

One day, I will return to Barcelona: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Barcelona Press Conference

In his recent interview with Marca, Lionel Messi noted that he had intentions of rejoining Barcelona. Although the PSG star didn't state what capacity he would return in, it's unlikely that it would be as a player. Messi said:

"I always said that, at some point, I will return to Barcelona because it is my home and because I am going to live there. And, obviously, if I can contribute and help the club I would love to come back."

The maestro also made it clear that he's also rooting for Barcelona to get back to previous heights, especially in La Liga. He added:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I always want the best for Barcelona. I'm a fan even though I'm not playing there now. I have colleagues and friends there within the team. I want them to do well. It is true that in La Liga they've dropped many points but there is still a lot more to play for and I have no doubt that Barcelona will get themselves back up the table."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar