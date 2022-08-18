“When you cross the border, you are going to have to discover yourself again” – Ex-Manchester United star warns Rashford over PSG transfer

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would not be a good thing for Marcus Rashford.

According to The Times, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in bringing the forward to the Parc de Princes to partner Kylian Mbappe in attack. The England international has endured a miserable time at the Red Devils in recent months, as he scored just five times in 32 appearances last term.

ِ @Asensii20 I haven’t seen Rashford press at all but you won’t hear about it because he has an English passport and his name isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo.. I haven’t seen Rashford press at all but you won’t hear about it because he has an English passport and his name isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo..

Despite Rashford's clear lack of confidence, Silvestre feels that joining PSG's superstars will not help rebuild his career. The retired France international told Betting Expert:

“It is difficult to say, but, we’ve heard about PSG, and we know they are trying to sign him. I am not sure what is best for him. I know for sure, and everybody knows he has got the quality to play for United, and play for England as well.

"I am not sure that a change to Paris is good, because when you cross the border, you are going to have to discover yourself again to get back to your best quality. I think it is deeper than that.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"Marcus knows I want him to be here at Man United - so I will tell him that again!". Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford: "I've not spoken yet to Rashford about the recent reports [on PSG] but he knows I really love him"."Marcus knows I want him to be here at Man United - so I will tell him that again!". Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford: "I've not spoken yet to Rashford about the recent reports [on PSG] but he knows I really love him". 🔴🔒 #MUFC"Marcus knows I want him to be here at Man United - so I will tell him that again!". https://t.co/ip0fjAYjiD

Mikael Silvestre hopes Marcus Rashford can turn Manchester United career around despite PSG link

Rashford's decline has been indicative of his club's recent demise as they find themselves bottom of the Premier League table. They have started off the new Premier League season with back-to-back losses against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Silvestre believes that Rashford's problem may be a mental issue, while also comparing the attackers' woes to that of teammate Anthony Martial. He explained:

“For most young players it’s about finding the consistency and sustain what you proved when you burst into the scene. Martial was the same when he first came to United, he had a fantastic first season.

“It is tough because that is what separates champions from the others. To find that formula where it does not matter what position they play, what manager they are playing for, what team they are playing for, but where they can still deliver no matter what.”

He added:

“Marcus has been struggling with his form. I think there is a big mental element and struggle for him. Which is disappointing because he is a great character, a good lad. In my opinion, he has done so much outside of the pitch and you want him to be successful.

"He is not a young kid anymore. Hopefully, he can turn things around and come back to his best.“

90min @90min_Football United may have no intention of selling him, but just imagine the number of goals Rashford could score with these two assisting him. United may have no intention of selling him, but just imagine the number of goals Rashford could score with these two assisting him. 😍 https://t.co/azyDphr7Qz

United next face rivals Liverpool in a heavy-duty clash on Monday, August 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit