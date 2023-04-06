 When was Frank Lampard sacked from Chelsea? Reviewing the timeline as the Englishman appointed as interim coach of the Blues

Chelsea have appointed club legend Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the 2022-23 season, just over 27 months after he was sacked as permanent coach.

Lampard, who won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy as a Chelsea player, was appointed as the club’s permanent manager in July 2019. The club’s all-time leading goalscorer (211 goals) replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm and remained at the club until January 2021.

Lampard was dismissed following a series of disappointing results, which left the club out of the top four. Lampard failed to win any trophies during 84-game stint as the London club’s permanent manager.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season. 🤝 Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season. 🤝

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Lampard’s replacement and the German went on to guide the Blues to Champions League glory in his debut season. The Pensioners lost two domestic cup finals the following season but secured third place in the Premier League.

Tuchel’s side failed to plant their best foot forward at the start of the 2022-23 season, which ultimately cost the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager his job. He left the club after guiding them to one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup.

Potter was brought in as Tuchel’s replacement in September, but the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss never hit the ground running. He was sacked on April 2, 2023, less than a day after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League. The defeat at Stamford Bridge saw Chelsea slip to 11th place in the Premier League standings and cost Potter his job just six months after he was appointed.

With Lampard back at the helm, the Stamford Bridge outfit will look to end their campaign on a high. The Englishman will face his first big test when Chelsea travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid on 12 April.

Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea fans after being appointed as interim manager

Frank Lampard was let go by Everton in January 2023, following a string of unflattering results. His dismissal came after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United, which left the Toffees without a win in 10 games and in 19th place in the Premier League standings.

Given his recent track record, not all Blues fans are elated with his appointment as interim manager. Lampard directed a message to them at his first press conference as the club’s caretaker manager, pledging to do all he can to help the Blues end the season on a high.

He said (via football.london):

“I'm very thankful for the ones that are delighted. Those who aren't they can know that I will work my utmost to give them a team that they're proud of. I don't need to speak too much about my relationship with Chelsea fans. They've been a huge support to me and I'm forever thankful for that.”

Lampard, who replaces Bruno Saltor as interim manager, is expected to be in the dugout when the west Londoners take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on 8 April.

Poll : 0 votes