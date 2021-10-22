"When you have great players like that, it’s difficult to not imagine it happening" - Ronaldinho talks up PSG's UEFA Champions League hopes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considered by many as one of the favorites to win the coveted Champions League crown this season. Former Barcelona and Parisian midfielder Ronaldinho believes the quality of players present at the Parc des Princes at the moment means they can go all the way in Europe this time.

"It’s possible as well, yes," the Brazilian responded when asked if he thinks PSG can win the Champions League this season.

"It’s a team that can score goals at any moment. When you have great players like that, it’s difficult to not imagine it happening," he added.

Despite assembling a group of world-class players, PSG are yet to step up as a team this season, especially at the domestic level. Ronaldinho believes it is only a matter of time before Mauricio Pochettino's men gel together and become a force to reckon with.

"You just need a bit of time for the style of play to fall into place. You have to get used to playing together. It’s normal in football."

Ronaldinho had his first experience in Europe as a PSG player, joining the Parsians from Gremio in the summer of 2001 before leaving for Barcelona in the summer of 2003.

During his two-year stint at the Parc des Princes, the Brazilian made 77 appearances across all competitions, recording a decent 25 goals and 17 assists to his name.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe lead PSG's Champions League charge this season

PSG's record in the Champions League this season

Despite kick-starting their Champions League campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Club Brugge last month, PSG have demonstrated remarkable improvement in the tournament in recent weeks.

The Parisians made a huge statement by beating Manchester City 2-0 on Matchday 2 before taking another step forward with a hard-fought 3-2 triumph over RB Leipzig on Tuesday. As it stands, Mauricio Pochettino's men sit atop the table in Group A, with seven points from three games so far.

With world-class players like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti in their ranks, there's no doubt PSG have a team capable of making history in the Champions League this season. It remains to be seen if they'll end the campaign as European champions.

