Where are they now? Brazil's gold-winning team at the 2016 Olympics

Brazil v Germany - Final: Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

After a dismal performance at the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the United States, Brazil revived their status later that year with an Olympic gold medal. This was the first time the country won the award after losing the previous three finals in their history - 1984, 1988 and 2012. The fact that they managed to do so against their close rivals, Germany, in front of 78,000 home fans at the Maracana made it such an adorable fete.

Under-20 coach Rogerio Micale, who had been appointed to guide the nation in that year's edition, chose a group of inexperienced Under-23s, with the exception of Neymar, Renato Augusto and goalkeeper Weverton, who were given the call as the three only allowed overage players according to the rules of the Olympics. After all, this was a team going on a reconstruction phase after some unconvincing performances over the years and there couldn't be a proper time to do it.

The experiment worked well with Brazil managing to pocket their first Olympic Men's Football gold medal after many years of waiting.

Max Meyer's second-half goal cancelled Neymar's first-half free-kick forcing the game into extra time, with the Selecao winning it via penalties. It was a convincing performance from Brazil in years and it came at the right time to add the only title missing in the South American nation's trophy cabinet, thanks to the next generation of talents. Here we take a look at where this generation of Bazilian talents has ended up since that triumph at the Maracana.

Goalkeeper: Weverton

The goalkeeper was called upon to replace Fernando Prass, following his injury a couple of days prior to the tournament. The then 28-year-old was playing for professional club Atletico Paranaense and he had never been selected for the Selecao before. Weverton repaid back the faith after a strong tournament in which he managed to keep 5 clean sheets out of 6, the only goal he conceded being in the finals against Germany. His vital save in the shootout to deny Germany's Nils Petersen was perhaps his best contribution.

At the age of 31, he currently plays for Brazilian club Palmeiras.

