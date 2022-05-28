"Where does he get his goals from?" - Paul Merson claims Manchester City star and Chelsea target may struggle in Thomas Tuchel's team

Paul Merson has issued a warning to Premier League club Chelsea as they prepare to make a move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. Merson believes the English international will struggle while playing in Thomas Tuchel's system.

Chelsea have struggled to find ways to include Romelu Lukaku in the team ever since his return to Stamford Bridge last year. The Belgian international has had an underwhelming season for the Blues, scoring just 15 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

The club is preparing to make an official offer for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. The Englishman is looking for a move away from the Etihad following the confirmation of Erling Haaland's arrival ahead of next season.

Merson believes Sterling will struggle to score goals if he chooses to sign for the London outfit. He went on to question where the Englishman would get his goals from. In his column for the Daily Star, the football pundit wrote:

''I don't think Raheem Sterling scores 20 goals a season for Chelsea. He likes to arrive late in the box at the far post for a tap-in. There's an art to that. But I don't see that ball getting whipped across the box like that too often at Stamford Bridge, so where does he get his goals from?''

The former Arsenal striker also fears Chelsea might not get the number of signings they need in the summer transfer window. He added:

''Chelsea need a big summer of signings and they might not get that. They need at least a couple of defenders because Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are leaving, and they might not be the only ones leaving either.''

Arsenal and Real Madrid have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. The most recent addition to the pursuit has been that of Real Madrid after Kylian Mbappe decided to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, snubbing a verbal agreement with the Spanish giants.

Raheem Sterling, who scored 17 goals and provided seven assists this season, has expressed his desire to leave the English club. Sterling is joined by Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan on the list of players who are looking to find another destination after the arrival of Haaland to the Emirates.

