Where does Robert Lewandowski's 11-game Bundesliga scoring streak rank amongst the top 5 football leagues in Europe?

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 Nov 2019, 17:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Robert Lewandowski continues to impress

Robert Lewandowski's brace against Borussia Dortmund in the 101st Bundesliga Der Klassiker marked a record-extending 11th consecutive game since the start of the 2019-20 season where the prolific marksman found the back of the net.

But despite his blistering start to the season, it is not the longest scoring streak in his own league and is not amongst the top 3 longest scoring runs across the top 5 leagues in Europe.

Let us meet the players who have had a longer consecutive scoring streak than Lewandowski across Europe's big leagues in Spain, Germany, England, France, and Italy.

#3 French Ligue 1: Serge Masnaghetti (13) for Valenciennes

Serge Masnaghetti

Serge Masnaghetti's 13-game scoring streak for Valenciennes in the 1962-63 Ligue 1 season is the longest by any player in French top-flight history.

In what is still a club record, the French striker scored 35 of his 111 career goals during that record-breaking season.

#2 German Bundesliga: Gerd Müller (16) for Bayern München

Gerd Müller

Gerd Müller's 16-game scoring streak in the 1969-70 Bundesliga season has stood its ground for half a century. It is the longest scoring streak by any player in the German top-flight.

The diminutive marksman, nicknamed Der Bomber, also holds the record for most goals (40) in a Bundesliga season, which he amassed during the 1972-73 season.

Advertisement

#1 Spanish La Liga: Lionel Messi (21) for Barcelona

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the all-time top-scorer in the Spanish Primera Liga and the Barcelona captain has quite a few records to his name in the Spanish top-flight.

The first player in Liga history to score in 16 consecutive seasons, Messi went on a tear midway through the 2012-13 season. He scored a brace against Mallorca on matchday 11 and found the back of the net in the next 20 La Liga games he appeared in, scoring in a 21st consecutive game in the Spanish top-flight when he came on a substitute and scored a brace against Celta Vigo.

Although the diminutive Argentinian failed to make it 22 in a row in the game against Atlético Madrid, Ronaldinho's erstwhile record of 10 consecutive scoring games was reduced to a blur in the distant horizon.

Longest consecutive scoring streak in English top-flight

Englishman Jamie Vardy (11) has the record for the longest consecutive scoring streak in the English Premier League. Vardy's record-breaking run in 2015-16 was an integral part of Leicester City's first-ever Premier League title triumph.

Longest consecutive scoring streak in Italian top-flight

The longest consecutive scoring streak in the Italian top-flight is also 11 goals. It was registered by Argentinian striker Gabriel Batistuta for Fiorentina in the 1997-98 Serie A season.