Where to Watch LaLiga this weekend | Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo | Sevilla v Real Madrid | Granada vs Barcelona

Zidane faces his successor at Real Madrid whose early exit prompted his eventual return

The race at the top has started in dramatic fashion, and if the La Liga were to end today, Sevilla would be the unlikely champions. However, the league is only just beginning and Matchday 5 brings the prospects of some interesting movements.

Atletico Madrid will be the first of the big trio to play this weekend as they host Celta Vigo. Though Diego Simeone has a good record against their visitors, he will want Atleti to put a 100 per cent into the performance, partly because he is Simeone, but he has plenty of motivation to do so. On the back of their first loss this season, last weekend, to Real Sociedad, Atleti fought hard after going 2-0 down to Juventus to draw the game. The need to build on that result and move forward because they have a real chance to regain top spot in La Liga this weekend.

Sixth-placed Granada, who have won two games on the trot now, will host Barcelona on Saturday. The Catalan side sit just one place above their opponents this weekend, level on points and ahead on goal difference. The gulf in resources may be a different question altogether. Ernesto Valverde needs his team to push to win just to keep in touch with the teams at the top. Barcelona could leapfrog both Atletico and Real Madrid if they fail to win their respective fixtures. The good news for them is that Lionel Messi has returned to the fray and that will because to celebrate not just for the fans, but the players and staff as well.

A lot of the movement at the top this week depends on the result of Sevilla v Real Madrid. Los Blancos don't have the best record at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but a win would go a long way given how the race for La Liga is shaping up in early days, it would also help drive the ghosts from midweek away. If Atleti win their fixture, they go top of the table and only a Sevilla win would displace them, and many would say that Julen Lopetegui has plenty of reasons to best his former employers.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo in the US?

The game at 9:30 am PDT on 21 September 2019 will be available for US viewers live on beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Canadian viewers will be able to tune in on beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, and fuboTV Canada.

Where to watch Granada v Barcelona in the US?

The game at 12 noon PDT on 21 September 2019 will be available for US viewers live on beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. In Canada, audiences can tune in to beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, and fuboTV Canada.

Where to watch Sevilla v Real Madrid in the US?

The game at 12 noon PDT on 22 September 2019 will be available for US viewers live on beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Canadian viewers can catch the game on beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, and fuboTV Canada.