Where to Watch the Premier League | Manchester United v Liverpool | Chelsea v Newcastle | Sheffield United v Arsenal 

Liverpool versus Manchester United is the headline fixture of the weekend

The Premier League is finally back, and what better way to return than with a cracking fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool?

The two clubs might have different ambitions and be in different situations, but the prestige of the fixture never dies. It always proves to be a spectacle. This time, it'll be interesting to see if an out-of-sorts United side can keep the pacesetters at bay.

The weekend begins with under-fire Everton hosting West Ham. While the Hammers have lived up to their billing this season, Marco Silva and co. are staring down the barrel of a fifth straight league defeat.

What makes this league so beautiful is that every week brings a different challenge contextually. This can be witnessed when Aston Villa take on Brighton and Hove Albion. Both sides recorded emphatic victories last time out, but do they possess the wherewithal to stay clear of the relegation spots?

Tottenham Hotspur and Watford are in dire need of a win as well, for largely different reasons of course. Aside from that interesting match-up, the Saturday goal rush is set to witness two attacking sides in Bournemouth and Norwich go head-to-head.

Elsewhere, a revitalized Chelsea side welcome Newcastle, while Southampton take on Wolves in a high-pressure scenario for Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Frank Lampard and co. could make it to the top four should they secure a victory. Defensive fixes should do the job, as the attacking line for Chelsea is presently firing on all cylinders.

The day ends with Manchester City making the trip to Selhurst Park to take on a Crystal Palace side, who, with a win, could even leapfrog Pep Guardiola's side in the table. City have to win considering how imperious Liverpool have looked thus far.

On Monday night, Bramall Lane will witness the encounter between Arsenal and Sheffield United. It's not an easy place to visit, as the Blades are unbeaten in their last four top-flight home games against the North Londoners.

Where to watch the Premier League in the USA?

Premier League fans in the USA can catch all the action on SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, NBC Sports Network and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Live stream: fuboTV, beIN Sports, NBC Sports App

