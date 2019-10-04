Where to Watch the Premier League | Southampton v Chelsea | Liverpool v Leicester City | Newcastle United v Manchester United | Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool face a stern test in the form of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City this weekend

The pacy Premier League leaves no one behind, perhaps, not even the frame of time. And that is why we're already into October with another set of fixtures for the fraternity to feast on.

Liverpool have snatched most of the headlines owing to the unparalleled start that has seen them record seven wins in as many opening games, while champions Manchester City seem to be playing catch-up.

Besides, there's something cooking around within the corridors of each and every Premier League club. Tottenham Hotspur have a mammoth task on their hands after a 7-2 drubbing against Bayern Munich, while Chelsea will aim to send out a statement of intent to the top four with the hope of a fourth successive win in all competitions when they travel to St. Mary's to face Southampton.

To quickly run through the fixtures - all eyes would be on Spurs' steel and approach after a humiliating defeat, with Brighton set to host them; aiming to brush aside their own problems in terms of clinical activity in front of goal and points.

Four simultaneous matches follow, with the headline fixture being Liverpool versus Leicester City. The Foxes' manager - Brendan Rodgers - would be aiming to exact revenge from his former club, knowing full well that his side have what it takes to halt a rather unstoppable Liverpool side.

Elsewhere, Norwich City against Aston Villa could mean a lot at the bottom of the table, while Watford host Sheffield United in another fierce battle for three points. Everton, who have suffered a bit of a blow, make the trip to Burnley.

Fifth-placed West Ham United end the day with a match-up against a sturdy Crystal Palace unit. They'll surely be vying for another victory to strengthen their case at the top end.

On Sunday, three games take place at the same time, with Southampton taking on Chelsea, Manchester City set to entertain Wolves and Arsenal welcoming the fearless Bournemouth.

A disjointed Manchester United need three points more than anybody else in the division, but Newcastle stand as a stumbling block on their road.

Where to watch the Premier League in the USA?

Premier League fans in the United States of America can catch all the action on SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, NBC Sports Network and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Live stream: fuboTV, beIN Sports, NBC Sports App

