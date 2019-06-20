Which path should Paul Pogba choose - Real Madrid or Juventus?

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United tenure looks like it has come to an end. It’s been an up-and-down three years for the club and for Pogba himself, and unfortunately for everyone inolved (including the fans), it seems likely to finish on a down note.

In Pogba’s first season Manchester United finished in a measly sixth place, but that was quickly forgotten as they achieved Champions League qualification through winning the Europa League. In Pogba’s second season United finished in second place, but in reality, they were worlds away from league winners Manchester City. They finished 19 points behind their cross-town rivals that season. Finally, this past season ended in disappointment once more as United finished 6th, which guarantees they won’t play in the Champions League next season.

Pogba has been heavily scrutinized all through this due to his high price tag. The criticism was warranted sometimes as Pogba could drift in and out of games, especially against superior opposition. On the other hand, many critics didn’t truly understand Pogba’s position. Pogba plays his best football in the left of central midfield, which is where we saw him play his best football for Juventus.

Under Jose Mourinho, in his first season, Pogba played in a double pivot which didn’t get the best out of his qualities. And when Mourinho switched to a midfield three consistently, Pogba was in and out of the side due to internal problems with the gaffer.

Pogba is a versatile player who can contribute defensively, but is more of a threat when pushing forward. He has a good range of passing and is a very skillful player that can create space for himself by getting past players with ease. We have seen that at Manchester United, but not consistently.

Under Didier Deschamps for France, Pogba played in a double pivot role alongside N’Golo Kante but was given the freedom to push up the pitch due to Blaise Matuidi’s position on the left side of midfield. Matuidi could cover for Pogba as Pogba could go dictate play.

Pogba is immensely talented and at 26 years old, he still has a lot to contribute to any team. Manchester United could opt to not sell the Frenchman but if the right offer comes in, they should part ways with him since he clearly doesn’t want to be there anymore. Keeping a player like that could hurt the overall morale of the team.

The teams most heavily linked with Pogba are his former club Juventus and a Real Madrid side that are trying to rebuild their team after a poor campaign. Which team would be a better choice for Pogba?

Let’s first look at the pros and cons of joining Juventus. Juventus almost guarantees you consistent domestic trophies due to its superior team and ability to invest compared to other Serie A sides. Pogba also knows what it’s like to play for the Bianconeri; he became known to the football audience during his four years at the Old Lady.

He would no doubt be a guaranteed starter in Maurizio Sarri’s midfield three and while he would be the most talented player in that midfield, the pressure on him wouldn’t be as much as it was at Manchester. Juventus already possess midfielders such as Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi and others; in other words, Pogba would have players that can help him carry the midfield.

Finally, playing with Cristiano Ronaldo is an exciting prospect for any player.

On the other hand, Juventus are likely to have some growing pains under a new manager. Sarri needs time to implement his “Sarri Ball” system; it doesn’t happen overnight. They have the quality to retain the Scudetto but likely won't be a huge contender in the Champions League.

Ronaldo will turn 35 mid-way through the 2019-20 season, as will Giorgio Chiellini. These are two key players that will need to be replaced. Juventus will always have quality players, but Ronaldo and Chiellini aren’t players that are a dime a dozen.

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Now let’s take a look at Real Madrid. Compared to Juventus, they won’t have an easy time domestically as they have to face off with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona; as long as Messi is still in red and blue colors, it’s going to be a tough time for Los Blancos.

Pogba is also much more of a need for Real Madrid’s midfield compared to Juve. Luka Modric is aging, which means Pogba will slot in that role to partner Toni Kroos and Casemiro in that midfield three. The pressure will be higher playing at the Bernabeu, as the Real Madrid fans can be ruthless (see Gareth Bale).

However, Real Madrid has an exciting core with the acquisitions of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic along with the still world-class Kroos and Raphael Varane. Real Madrid fans have something to be excited about, although we still haven’t seen all these players on the same pitch together yet.

Therefore, similar to Sarri’s Juventus, there will be an adjustment period for Zidane’s Real Madrid (with or without the acquisition of Pogba). The Frenchman has to assess his options and choose carefully. Both teams will cater to his needs and he will be a big plus for either team.

He can choose the comfortable route and go somewhere familiar like Juventus, or take on a new challenge and go to Real Madrid.

The narrative of Pogba’s career is that he needs something very specific to succeed. He NEEDS to play in the left side of midfield, he NEEDS players to cover for him, he NEEDS better players around him.

Pogba should take these criticisms and burn them to the ground by joining the highest-pressure job a footballer can ask for - a starting spot at Real Madrid.