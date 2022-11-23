Which potential club is the best fit for Jude Bellingham?

English midfielder Jude Bellingham scored England's opening goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His header against Iran opened the floodgates for the Three Lions, who ended up winning the match 6-2.

His overall performance left fans impressed as 19-year-old Bellingham continues to garner interest from multiple clubs in Europe.

He spent his early teenage years at Birmingham City, where he shined and excelled. It earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and Bellingham has gone from strength to strength there.

Bellingham's current contract with the Bundesliga club will expire in 2025. Multiple clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool are vying for his signature next summer, with the player expected to cost above £100m.

Let's take a look at the four possible destinations for Bellingham.

#1 Real Madrid - An elite midfield trio?

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Real Madrid made two smart moves in their two previous summer transfer windows. They brought in Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Adding Bellingham to this mix will make it the perfect balance of power, skill, and stamina for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have dominated midfield in recent years courtesy of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro. Camavinga, Tchouaméni, and Bellingham will be the perfect trio to take over the mantle.

Expect Bellingham to play the number 8 role along with Camavinga as Tchouaméni drops deep if these three players play together.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid have the cash to compete with Premier League clubs for Jude Bellingham. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Real Madrid have the cash to compete with Premier League clubs for Jude Bellingham. @TheAthleticFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🚨🌕| Real Madrid have the cash to compete with Premier League clubs for Jude Bellingham. @TheAthleticFC ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/wj3lQUcY5S

Football Espana quoted Fabrizio Romano, reporting that Madrid are still very much in the mix to sign Bellingham.

#2 Liverpool - Bellingham will be a certified starter

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are a club who are in desperate need of new midfielders. Their last big midfield signing was in the form of Thiago Alcantara back in 2020. His career at Anfield has been decent but marred greatly by unfortunate injuries.

Liverpool's ageing midfield consisting of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner amongst others means that Jurgen Klopp needs fresh legs at Anfield.

Bellingham could be a brilliant addition for them. His engine to run, create and intercept will make him a natural starter at Liverpool.

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft Re: Jude Bellingham



My take:

Dortmund- boss Watzke doesn’t want to sell him to “those kind of clubs”. Meaning “state-clubs”.



His mate Klopp is at Liverpool. But Team Bellingham will make their own analysis Re: Jude Bellingham My take: Dortmund- boss Watzke doesn’t want to sell him to “those kind of clubs”. Meaning “state-clubs”. His mate Klopp is at Liverpool. But Team Bellingham will make their own analysis

The only struggle for the Reds will be to financially challenge the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City in this transfer.

#3 Manchester City - The perfect addition for the midfield

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have restructured their attack for the future this summer. Erling Haaland has taken to the Premier League like a fish to water and Julian Alvarez has shown his impact as well.

However, midfield is an area where City will want to revamp next. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, despite being world class, are already 31 and 32 respectively. City need a new number 8.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen A standout performance from Jude Bellingham. Dortmund planning for a summer 2023 departure. Liverpool and Real Madrid are the frontrunners but it’s an open race. Erling Haaland has already told him to join Manchester City. Chelsea also in the race and they want Declan Rice, too. A standout performance from Jude Bellingham. Dortmund planning for a summer 2023 departure. Liverpool and Real Madrid are the frontrunners but it’s an open race. Erling Haaland has already told him to join Manchester City. Chelsea also in the race and they want Declan Rice, too. https://t.co/WcBItyQ80W

Bellingham could be the best man to replace Gundogan. He has goals, passes, and the ability to break attacks. Playing next to Rodri, Bellingham will be made free of his defensive duties as well. He could be Guardiola's next big signing.

#4 Chelsea - Late to the party?

Todd Boehly

Chelsea's new owners are pushing hard to reinstate the club amongst the elite. They spent heavily last summer and will look to do so again in the next window.

They recently appointed Paul Winstanley as the Director of Global Talent and Transfers and are likely to add more experts to the field.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I wanted to sign Jude Bellingham & Declan Rice for Chelsea."



Frank Lampard reveals he tried to sign the England midfielders when he was in charge at Chelsea 🗣 "I wanted to sign Jude Bellingham & Declan Rice for Chelsea."Frank Lampard reveals he tried to sign the England midfielders when he was in charge at Chelsea https://t.co/pKbjvHJ16r

Chelsea's idea appears to be to create a team for the future and Bellingham would be a brilliant addition in that context. N'Golo Kante, a club legend at Stamford Bridge, is now riddled with injuries and possibly past his prime.

Bellingham will add some much-needed freshness to the Chelsea midfield.

