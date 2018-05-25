The players from the Premier League's top 6 sides who could improve their rivals

Look through the slideshow for unrealistic signings from rival clubs that could help each top-six team in the Premier League!

On his day, De Gea could make Arsenal look invincible again

The 2017-18 Premier League season has just concluded. Manchester City won the title with ease, while Chelsea and Arsenal flattered to deceive. The red half of Manchester failed to win any silverware, while Tottenham bottled it in multiple competitions yet again. Liverpool's season will come down to the Champions League final. A win would make their season one that will go down in history. But a loss would mean yet another season with false hope and no actual trophies.

So what's next for all these teams? On one hand, the players will be looking forward to the World Cup, a platform to showcase their talent to the world. On the other hand, the owners and managers of each club will be deciding on what players to buy or sell for the next season. There are players, both in England and abroad, who could really take each team to another level.

This feature looks at the players in the Premier League's top 6 who could improve their rivals. In general, these are unrealistic transfers which aren't expected to happen. But the transfer window is a crazy period in which anything can happen. Club heroes can turn into "snakes" in a few hours. Therefore, it is impossible to count out such transfers.

#6 Arsenal (David De Gea from Manchester United)

Arsenal have been the poorest of the top six teams this season. The highlight of their season is the resignation of long-serving manager Arsene Wenger. Their backline has conceded 51 goals this season, which is more than the number of goals newly-promoted Newcastle have conceded. One of the players who deserves a lot of blame is the goalkeeper, Petr Cech.

Despite his 19 years of experience, Cech's performances have seen a steady decline. He has made six errors leading to goals this season, which is the most any player has made this season. It seems as though age is catching up with the Chelsea legend. While he has shown flashes of brilliance, the Gunners will want a more consistent performer as they build a new dynasty.

To replace him, they will want a goalkeeper who can perform consistently and is a leader at the back. At the moment, David De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League. The Golden Glove winner has been phenomenal between the sticks this season. De Gea's 3.88 saves per goal, compared to Cech's 1.62, is evidence of the difference in their abilities.

De Gea has made a whopping 113 saves this season. His 14-save performance against Arsenal is one of many occasions on which he has impressed watchers with his cat-like reflexes. His leadership qualities are brought out by the fact that many fans want to see him as the Manchester United captain next season. While the possibility of this transfer is next to zero, the Spaniard is the player the Gunners need!