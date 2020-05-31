Who are the 10 best Premier League strikers right now?

Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane are England's best strikers

After a few years of lacklustre performances in Europe, the Premier League seems to be back on top of the world. England currently bears witness to some of the best Premier League strikers in history, and the brilliant players on this list seem in no mood to relent.

Who is number one in the list of best Premier League strikers at the moment?

Sergio Aguero would walk into any of the world's best sides

Manchester City's modern-day legend Sergio Aguero is one of the best Premier League strikers in history. The Argentine forward is largely responsible for Manchester City's ascendancy to the highest echelons of English football and is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers to have ever graced the English game.

The Premier League hasn't seen many better than Sergio Aguero 👑pic.twitter.com/POqcAEmjAY — Goal (@goal) May 5, 2020

Sergio Aguero is statistically in the top five in the list of the best Premier League strikers to have plied their trade in the EPL. The Argentine has scored 180 Premier League goals with Manchester City and continues to terrorise defences in England.

#2 Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy loves making an impact on the big stage.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 19 goals. The striker narrowly misses out on the top spot on the list of best Premier League strikers.

Jamie Vardy loves scoring against the 'big six' of the Premier League and his heroics this season have propelled Leicester to the third position in the EPL table. With the striker in prolific form, Leicester City is on the verge of qualifying to the Champions League next season.

#3 Harry Kane

Harry Kane is unstoppable at his best

Despite struggling with a hamstring injury this season, Harry Kane has managed 11 goals for Tottenham and continues to aid in their bid for a Champions League spot.

The England national team captain is widely regarded as one of the best Premier League strikers at the moment and is one of the best poachers in world football. Kane's spatial awareness has resulted in several crucial goals. The striker is the third on the list of Tottenham's greatest goalscorers with 136 strikes.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has been in excellent form this season

Arguably the fastest player on this list of the best Premier League strikers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a revelation for Arsenal. While the Gunners have struggled to make things happen in the final third, Aubameyang has been their saving grace on several occasions.

Aubameyang has 1️⃣6️⃣ goals in his last 1️⃣6️⃣ games 🔥pic.twitter.com/0y3IPp8e8x — Goal (@goal) September 24, 2019

Equipped with blistering pace and a lethal right foot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 17 goals this season. The Arsenal captain has become a fixture in the side under Mikel Arteta and is crucial to his team's chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

#5 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been Manchester United's shining light

Manchester United have seen an unmistakable downturn in fortunes over the past few years. Despite the disappointments and calculations, Marcus Rashford is a talent that refuses to give up. The English striker started his career as a winger and while he is still able to play that role, his recent performances have seen him blossom into a talented striker.

Rashford displays incredible intelligence on the ball and is capable of stepping up for the Red Devils on the biggest of stages. The striker's sheer ability on the ball means that he is well on his way to becoming one of the Premier League's best strikers.

#6 Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has flourished under the tutelage of Frank Lampard

Most pundits and fans had completely ruled Chelsea out as a viable force at the start of the 2019-20 season. The Blues were reeling under a transfer ban and were banking almp=ost entirely on their young stars to bail them out of a sticky situation.

Enter Tammy Abraham, the sixth player on our list of the best Premier League strikers. The forward made a name for himself at Swansea City but several fans were sceptical of his ability to play at Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has transformed the young talent into a dangerous and complete striker. Tammy Abraham has since put in excellent shifts to give Chelsea a realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

#7 Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez never fails to step up for the Wolves

Raul Jimenez has been phenomenal for the Wolves in the recent past and storms his way into the seventh place on our list of the best Premier League strikers. The Mexican poacher is one of the most complete attacking players in the EPL.

With Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho dictating terms in midfield, Jimenez has the creative license to wreak havoc in the final third. The striker has scored 13 goals this season and is in fine form.

#8 Danny Ings

Southampton FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

At number eight on our list of best Premier League strikers in Southampton star Danny Ings. The English forward secured a permanent move away from Liverpool last season. Ings struggled to make a mark at Merseyside due to injury concerns.

At Southampton, however, Danny Ings has been a beacon of hope so far this season. The striker's 15 goals have made up for his side's shoddy defending. The Southampton forward has made a statement with his performances and is one of the best Premier League strikers this season.

#9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has been sensational for Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's rise as one of the best Premier League strikers is astonishing when you realise that the youngster was playing in the League One only four years ago. The English striker has become Everton's talisman under Carlo Ancelotti and occupies the ninth position on our list of the best Premier League strikers.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 13 goals this season and has led from the front as Everton try to establish themselves as more than just a mid-table club.

#10 Teemu Pukki

Teemu Pukki has been Norwich City's only bright spot

Given Norwich City's travesty of a season so far, Teemu Pukki may not be on a list of the best Premier League strikers for very long. The fault, however, lies entirely with his club. Despite Norwich City's failures in defence and the club's near-certain relegation, Teemu Pukki has announced himself as one of the best Premier League strikers this season.

Norwich City may not last long in the Premier League, but Teemu Pukki's 11 goals for the struggling side will not have gone unnoticed.