Premier League 2018-19: 5 Managers who could be sacked first

Michael Hawthorne FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 685 // 01 Aug 2018, 23:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Manchester United manager has looked a very frustrated figure during pre-season

With just over a week remaining until the start of the new Premier League campaign, there are already quite a few number of questions brewing up.

Who are the favourites to win the league? Who are the favourites to get relegated? But one question that always remains high amongst the fans and media alike, is that of which manager will become the first one to be shown the exit door.

The turnover of managers in the Premier League over the last 3-5 years has been incredibly high, and with the financial rewards of staying in the top tier of English football now, it is hardly surprising that club chairman and owners make these decisions to change the manager during the course of a season to reach there acquired objective.

Almost half of the Premier League clubs changed their manager last season, with West Brom switching managers twice in an attempt to stay in the Premier League.

This season will bring the same pressure for the Premier League clubs and their managers. The intrigue remains: Who will become the first manager this season to be sacked?

#5 Jose Mourinho (Manchester United)

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has looked far from happy during the summer at Manchester United. Frustrated by many factors, Mourinho has found himself in the firing line with the media and supporters alike, who could be running out of patience with the Portuguese manager.

The three signings Manchester United have made are calculated signings with a view of improving squad depth but do they really improve this Manchester United side that does need more influx of first team-stars in order to compete again for the Premier League title.

Mourinho's frustration at not acquiring his top targets thus far anyway would have to be the biggest factor towards his current demeanour and attitude as he has always been able to spend big wherever he has managed.

The signing of Fred was high on his agenda, but so far the club has not secured a top-class central defender that is needed right now in this United team. Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire are known to be his preferred targets, with Barcelona and Colombia centre back Yerry Mina considered to be the last resort.

Mourinho has not handled the Anthony Martial situation very well at all, with the Frenchman often coming under criticism form the Red Devils manager. Martial has failed to link back up with his teammates, after leaving the club during pre-season to see his newborn son.

Criticising the club captain Antonio Valencia who picked up an injury during the pre-season tour in the United States is also a factor as to why Jose could possibly leave Old Trafford.

Mourinho seemingly looks withdrawn from the squad and staff, while attacking the board with his comments during press conferences. If these internal tensions do not reduce, then Mourinho might become the first casualty of the season.

1 / 5 NEXT