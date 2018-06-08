Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Leicester City complete Jonny Evans signing

Leicester City have secured their second defensive signing ahead of the new season, with Jonny Evans arriving from West Brom.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 15:30 IST
189
evans-cropped
Jonny Evans at West Brom

Jonny Evans has completed his transfer from relegated West Brom to Leicester City on a three-year deal.

The former Manchester United centre-back often impressed during his three years at The Hawthorns and had been heavily linked with Arsenal and Manchester City last year.

But the 2017-18 season was a disaster for West Brom, as they were relegated from the Premier League despite a late push for survival under Darren Moore following the sacking of Alan Pardew.

Although his form on the pitch was steady, Evans played his part in disrupting the club's campaign, as he was one of four members of the squad involved in an incident during a team break to Barcelona in February.

Evans, Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill and Jake Livermore were forced to apologise after they broke the club's curfew on a night out and were alleged to have "borrowed" a taxi, though a legal investigation was unable to find them guilty due to a lack of evidence.

The Northern Ireland international will be hoping for a less tumultuous season at the King Power Stadium next term, as he praised Leicester's ambition.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 30-year-old said: "It's great to join and I'm happy it's all gone through. When this opportunity came up, it's one that I couldn't turn down.

"It's an ambitious club, the owners are ambitious and everyone wants to push the club forward. I hope that I can give lots to the team and the club.

"It's a great place to play football, the fans really get behind the team and the players are fantastic - these are all factors that made me want to sign for this football club."

Although Evans joins for an undisclosed fee, a reported relegation release clause in his West Brom contract means Leicester are understood to be getting him for just £3.5million, significantly less than the fee the club are said to have demanded from Pep Guardiola's side in August.

Evans is Leicester's second defensive recruit ahead of the new season after Ricardo Pereira arrived from Porto, reuniting with his former Nice coach Claude Puel.

Premier League 2017-18
