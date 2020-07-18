Who has the best goal to game ratio in the Premier League?

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is the player with the highest goals-to-games in Premier League history. The diminutive Argentine is one of the greatest forwards to have graced English football.

The former Atletico Madrid striker was recruited by Manchester City for a fee believed to be in the area of £35m. Since his arrival in 2011, he's gone from strength to strength and fired the Cityzens to glory. His decisive goal against QPR on the final day of the 2011/12 campaign will go down as one of the most epic moments in sport, let alone football.

Leading their neighbours Manchester United by goal difference on the final day of the season, City needed a win against QPR. With the title on the line at the score at 2-2, Aguero received the ball from Mario Balotelli and smashed the ball into the bottom corner of the goal. It led to the iconic 'AGUEROOOOOO!' moment that gave City their first league title since 1968 — and helped Sergio Aguero attain the status of a Premier League legend.

12 - Sergio Agüero has scored more hat-tricks than any other player in Premier League history (12), overtaking Alan Shearer. Match-ball. pic.twitter.com/V6Ti53cJkz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020

Aguero has, in his nine years at the club, gone past the 20-goal barrier on six separate occasions. He was in excellent touch in the ongoing campaign as well, racking up 16 goals in 24 games. However, he met with a knee injury that is set to keep him out until the end of the campaign. It could have been his seventh 20-goal season.

In his trophy-laden time with Manchester City, the 32-year-old has made his way up in the all-time scoring charts and currently stands at 180 goals. Only three players — Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney, and Alan Shearer — have scored more than Aguero. Not to mention, the Argentine did it in just 263 games. This translates to a whopping 0.68 goals-to-games ratio, which is the highest in Premier League history. Now, let's take a look at some of the other prolific scorers in the league.

Thierry Henry | 0.68

Henry is arguably the best player to ever play for the Gunners

The second player on the list of highest goals-to-games ratio misses out on the top spot by the finest of margins. Arsenal's 'Invincible' talisman Theirry Henry is just below Sergio Aguero in the list of best scoring ratios in the league.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as the best ever foreign import in the Premier League, amassed 175 goals in just 258 games for the Gunners. Arsene Wenger's go-to man in attack, Henry was simply devastating to play against at the peak of his abilities.

The former Barcelona man has won the Golden Boot a record four times with Arsenal. He is also one of the only two players to have won the prestigious award three years in a row after Alan Shearer. His goals-to-games ratio is at 0.678 (rounded off to 0.68) which makes him the second most consistent goalscorer in Premier League history.

Harry Kane | 0.67

Harry Kane has been one of Spurs' greatest players in the modern era

Aguero's current league rival Harry Kane has also emerged as one of the most consistent scorers in recent years. The Englishman who leads Tottenham Hotspur's attack has already notched up 140 goals in his 208 games.

Many have tipped Kane to remain in England as he is in pole position to go past the 200-goal mark. Due to his age, proven quality and sustainability, the English captain would hope to go on and etch his name into the Premier League record books.

His goals-per-game ratio stands at 0.67, further highlighting the sheer natural ability of the English marksman.

Alan Shearer | 0.59

Shearer is the Premeir League's record goalscorer

The record scorer himself, Alan Shearer, comes in at fourth on this list. The legendary striker is the most prolific player to have plied his trade in England. The record goalscorer appeared for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United in the Premier League era. He remains the only player to have hit 100 goals for two EPL clubs.

260 - In April 2006, Alan Shearer scored his 260th and final Premier League goal, in Newcastle's 4-1 victory against Sunderland; he remains the highest goalscorer in the competition. Icon. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/3F3dJHDS8f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2020

The record scorer of the league hit 260 goals in 441 games during his Premier League career. He also became the first-ever player and only one of two to win three consecutive Golden Boots.

His goals-to-games ratio stands at 0.59, which is a commendable achievement given his longevity and consistency.

Ian Wright | 0.53

Arsenal's Ian Wright in action for the Gunners

Former Arsenal great Ian Wright rounds off top five after another scintillating career in the top-flight. The English forward is known primarily for his exploits with the Gunners and won a league title with them in 1997/98. Although he scored many goals before the rebranding of the league in 1992, Wright managed to score 113 goals in his 213 games in the Premier League.

Wright has a goals-to-games ratio of 0.53, placing him fifth in the list of most consistent goalscorers. His figure is just 0.02 more than the next player on this list, fellow Arsenal legend Robin van Persie.