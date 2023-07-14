"Who is going to help this brother heal?" - Memphis Depay makes statement after Benjamin Mendy is found not guilty by jury in rape trial

Memphis Depay reacted as former Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of the alleged sexual misconduct and rape charges against him by the jury.

Depay has now reacted to the incident as he penned a message on social media, writing:

"Benjamin Mendy. All cases dismissed. So what are we doing now? Who is going to help this brother heal? Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on his name?"

The ex-Barcelona forward added:

"How he’s going to have he’s career back? Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now what!?"

The Atletico Madrid attacker further said:

"I’ve never touched on this subject because I didn’t know all the details, but I’ve spoken to him once true FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times.. I didn’t see any evil in the man."

Memphis Depay concluded:

"We can’t accept this to happen to us as athletes.. Who’s going to stand up for us in the time of need not when the damage is already done? Don’t turn your head people."

Benjamin Mendy has played for clubs like Olympique Marseille, AS Monaco, Manchester City, and more during his professional career. He has also represented France at the international level 10 times.

However, the left-back has been out of action since being accused of rape and sexual misconduct. Given the irrefutable damage that has been done to his name, Mendy could find it hard to get his career back on track.

Benjamin Mendy's solicitor reacts to the rape accusations against the player

Benjamin Mendy was accused by a 24-year-old woman of raping her in the player's Cheshire house. The rape incident reportedly took place back in 2020.

Another 29-year-old woman also accused Mendy of sexual misconduct. She claimed that the incident took place in 2018. However, Mendy has been found not guilty of any of those charges. The player's solicitor, Jenny Wiltshire told after exiting the court (via Sky Sports):

"Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence of this trial, rather than the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset. This is the second time Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by the jury. He is delighted that both jurors reached the correct verdict."

Mendy maintained his innocence throughout the trial and termed the sexual encounters as consensual.